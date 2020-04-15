Australian PM Urges Schools To Re-open So Children Don't Lose A Year Of Education

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 15 urged teachers to return to schools as students and their families are relying on them more than ever. Morrison in a video message appealed to all the teachers to return to schools so that parents can also join the work and keep the economy ticking over. As a parent and Prime Minister, Morrison urged schools to reopen after the Easter holidays so students don't lose a year of education.

According to reports, health officials in Australia are working on a plan that would help in lowering the risk of contraction in schools. Health officials will reportedly present the proposal to the national cabinet meeting on April 16. Education is run by federal and state governments in Australia and they have switched to online learning since the lockdown in the country began. But low-income groups cannot afford the facility and hence, Morrison wants schools to reopen.

Prime Minister Morrison said, "During this time many students will continue distance learning. It's a choice that they may have, some more than others. But we know that for some families and students this won't be possible. And their education, what they learn, is at great risk of suffering this year. This will particularly affect the families who are disadvantaged and on lower incomes. It's so important that children are able to keep physically going to school, particularly for these kids."

According to data by worldometer, Australia has recorded 6,447 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, of which 63 people have lost their lives. There are currently 2,698 active infections in the country with 76 remain under critical conditions. Australia has successfully treated 3,686 patients as of April 15.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,27,600 lives across the world and has infected over 20,15,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the US, UK, Iran and France surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

