World's Top Eaters Set To Compete Online In Unique Quarantine Challenge

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world, major sporting leagues have either been called off or postponed, keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. However, Major League Eating on April 12 announced that it would return to action starting from April 17 with the BetOnline Quarantine Challenge, where eight of the topmost competitive eaters in the world would face each other via video conferencing from the confinements of their homes.

Read: South Korea Conducts National Elections Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Eating

The tournament will be live-streamed on Major League Eating's YouTube channel and it will be a bracket-style elimination tournament. Top male and female eaters will face each other for the most coveted title of the competitive eating world. Media reports suggest that world number one Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo will feature in the challenge along with other competitive eaters from across the globe.

Read: Study Suggests Repeated Periods Of Social Distancing May Be Required Until 2022

According to reports, the qualifying round will consist of two pounds (907 grams) of sliced bologna that would push the winners to the quarterfinals where they will eat one family pack of Oreo cookies and a half-gallon (1.9 liters) of milk to reach the semis. Challengers will have to consume over a gallon of baked beans to book a place in the finals, where the first to finish 10 individual cups of ramen noodles will be crowned the champion.

Read: France Records 762 More COVID-19 Deaths, Nationwide Toll Soars To 15,729

As per reports, the winner of the competition will be awarded $5,000 out of the total prize money of $11,500. The Major League Eating and BetOnline will also donate $10,000 to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organisation based out of the United States. MLE Chairman George Shea said in a statement said that competitive eating is more powerful when conducted in front of a large audience but it is also one of the few professional sports that can be performed from the confines of homes.

Read: Good News: Rare Snow Leopards Spotted In Uttarakhand Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

(Image Credit: @joeyjaws/Twitter)