New South Wales Files Legal Application To Stop Black Lives Matter Protest

After Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed that it is “not a good idea” for citizens to protest amid coronavirus outbreak, New South Wales has now filed a legal application to stop the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Sydney. In the wake of African-American George Floyd’s death in police custody in the United States, the organisers in country’s most populous state had planned a demonstration in Sydney after securing the permission of fewer than 500 people. However, NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian on June 5 reportedly informed about the legal application by the company when it became evident that thousands were planning to attend the protest.

Morrison has previously cautioned people against the demonstrations citing the fear of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. According to the Australian PM, the people should find alternative ways to express anger on the incident that took place in Minnesota on May 25 but has triggered protests across the world. According to media reports, Morrison has said “The health advice is very clear” and added that it is not recommended to go to these demonstrations. Australian PM urged citizens to find different “better way” to showcase sentiments and said, “let’s exercise our liberties responsibly”.

Hearing in NSW court

Berejiklian told the reporters in Sydney that the New South Wales government would “never, ever” allow thousands of protesters to disregard the health advisory especially when there are underlying fears of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The legal move by the NSW government will be heard in the NSW Supreme Court by the afternoon of June 5 (local time).

While protests in Sydney faced some challenges, the demonstrations in Melbourne are reportedly still scheduled to proceed as planned having the green light of the state police. However, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has also urged people to abstain from attending the rally amid health concerns. According to the international media news agency, the protests in Australia are meant to not only raise voice against racism but also the police treatment of indigenous people in the country.

