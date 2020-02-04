China: Authorities Threaten 7 Yrs In Prison For Spreading 'fake News' Over Coronavirus

Authorities in China appear to be threatening civilians with dire consequences if they are found to be sharing any news about the deadly new coronavirus. As information and images continue to leak on to social media about the epidemic, authorities seem to have taken this measure to stop the spread of 'fake news' and rumours.

Aim to stop the spread of 'Fake News'

According to a state-controlled media outlet, authorities have declared that anyone who attempts to disrupt the social author by spreading information about the virus which does not come from official sources will be facing up to seven years in prison. Even with heavy Chinese censorship that blocks any information that has been deemed to be a 'rumour' or not from a government source, information regarding the virus and the true extent of the crisis has been leaking out.

China introduced tight censorship restrictions on information relating to #coronavirus aimed at controlling the narrative

Those who "disrupt social order" by posting on social media information other than Xinhua, govt sources, risk 3-7 years imprisonment https://t.co/HYQDfJizbJ pic.twitter.com/K6ca4joGjR — Professor Anne-Marie Brady (@Anne_MarieBrady) January 26, 2020

Quote of the Day, by @Yaqiu - China's #Coronavirus response needs to stop censorship, respect freedom of movement, address discrimination.https://t.co/Enhecc8j2V pic.twitter.com/RFBoBbnO6W — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) January 31, 2020



Leaked videos online show citizens being forced to wear masks and also being barricaded in their homes as the virus continues to spread. Some hospitals have also posted videos of traumatic clips that expose how hospital workers have been struggling to cope.

Crisis continues

The death toll from the Wuhan 2019-nCoV surged to 425 and the infection cases from the virus have surpassed over 20,000, confirmed reports. As the figures tripled compared to last week, the Chinese Health Committee has told reporters that at least 2,829 confirmed infection cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking a massive leap from 4,400 last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned the international public health authorities that Wuhan Virus was of a significant threat to the nations outside mainland China and the disease pandemic enforced a global response to the outbreak. WHO announced the Global Health Emergency as officials abroad banned the Chinese nationals from travelling into their territory, suspending the airlines and halting the visa issuance and immigration facilities.

