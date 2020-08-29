Autopsy Finds Wounds But No Trace Of Oil On Dead Dolphins That Washed Up In Mauritius

Dead dolphins found in Mauritius near the site of an oil spill have wounds on their bodies but no trace of oil, says the autopsy report that came out on August 27. Reports by international media suggest that environmentalists are seeking an explanation for the mysterious deaths of 27 dolphins. Media reports suggest that more dolphins were also spotted near the shore and appeared distressed. The heartbreaking incident took place on a Mauritius coast where a Japanese oil tanker crashed last month, spilling over 1,000 tons of fuel.

Autopsy reports suggest no traces of hydrocarbon

The autopsy has been performed only on 2 dolphins as of now, suggests reports by international media. The autopsy report said that the animals have no traces of hydrocarbon in their respiratory system, skin, throat and stomach. Jasvin Sok Appadu from the fisheries ministry reportedly said that the autopsy will be carried out on other dolphins as well.

Sunil Dowarkasing, a former Mauritian member of parliament, while talking to the press said that "it is a terrible day" as he has never experienced or seen anything like this, adding that dolphins were coming up to the shore in distress and then dying. Dowarkasing said that there may be more dead dolphins at the sea. He further suggested two possibilities behind the unfortunate deaths of the dolphins. He said that either the oil spill or the toxic materials that may have been released from the bow of the ship that was towed out to sea and sunk after the vessel broke into two pieces could have caused the mammals to die.

According to earlier reports, MV Wakashio, a Japanese ship owned by Nagashiki Shipping rammed into a reef off the coast of Mauritius on July 25. The ship was carrying about 3,800 tons of very low sulfur fuel oil and 200 tons of diesel oil from China to Brazil when it broke down near the island. The ship had three oil tanks and one of which is reported to have already started leaking before the vessel split into two pieces on August 15.

