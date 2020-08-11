Video shows Dolphins watching squirrels frolic, netizens wonder if they are bored

An intriguing video clip shows a pod of dolphins curiously watching squirrels playing nearby. Shared on Twitter by page ‘Nature is lit’, the 37-second clip captures the exact moment when the 'majestic' sea creatures, watch the rodents frolicking around, from inside their aquarium.

The video begins by showing four dolphins inside a life-size aquarium. Just outside are two little squirrels running around searching for food. However, instead of swimming inside, the video shows all the dolphins glued to watching the moment of the squirrels. Not only do the intrigued dolphins align themselves along with the glass, but also change their position as per the squirrels. As the clip moves toward conclusion, one more dolphin could be seen joining its friends to watch the show.

These dolphins are watching the squirrels. pic.twitter.com/CLqNFVXeMY — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) August 10, 2020

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 503.4 thousand times. While a lot of people have said that the dolphins were “enjoying the TV show” others have raised their voice against animal abuse writing that "Dolphins should be freed”.

'They deserve freedom'

One user wrote, "These dolphins deserve to live the life they were meant to live and not be "entertainment" for us. How is this a representative of nature is "lit"?" another added, "Fun fact Dolphins usually rape or murder other sea life for fun." Yet another comment read, "These poor dolphins! These majestic animals are trapped in an enclosure which is FAR too small for them. Where is this?! Free them! This makes me ill." Yet another user added, "The important question is; would the dolphins eat them? Or play with them? Or both?"

I don’t they would care if they lost you — TRAVIS🐯 (@772Travis) August 10, 2020

Dolphins be like "the tea is really hot on 'keeping up with the squirellas' this episode". — Yorubadboy (@Lagosdownlow) August 10, 2020

These brilliant creatures don’t belong outside sea — Someonesomewhere (@Someone52712927) August 10, 2020

Of course they're watching those squirrels.

They are bored AF in there. — TwitBot 🧢 (@twitbot72169658) August 10, 2020

