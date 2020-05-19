Baghdad: Rocket Lands Near US Embassy In Iraq's Capital, No Causalities Reported Yet

After peaceful weeks in the high-security zone, a rocket has hit near the United States embassy in Baghdad on May 19. The security sources told an international news agency that the blast was audible across Baghdad and it had also started the security sirens at the embassy compound. However, the sources have reportedly also confirmed that there were no casualties in the incident. There has been no claim of responsibility in the rocket attack at Iraqi capital.

The attack in May comes after several strikes that were carried out against the interests of the United States in Iraq since October. The US has blamed the Iran-backed forces among Iraq’s security forces for all the attacks. The conflicts that led to the death of several US, UK, Iraqi troops have intensified the US-Iraq relations. The relationship between Washington and Baghdad went drastically downhill since US-led strike killed to Iranian general Qasem Soleimani along with Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and others.

Read - Iran's Supreme Leader Says Americans Will Be Expelled From Iraq And Syria

Read - Iraq Prime Minister Confirms New Operation Against Islamic State Group

Countries hope to rectify relations

Both US and Iraq are reportedly hoping to rectify the strained relations since Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi acquired leadership. The bilateral talks that would set the fate of American troops in the area are also scheduled for June. US government had deployed its troops in the area back in 2014 and it has already called some of its army “back home”. According to US President Donald Trump, it was “high time” that American troops were back to their home country after fighting a war which was not theirs.

Moreover, just a few days ago Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said the US “will not be staying either in Iraq or Syria and must withdraw and will certainly be expelled.” He also accused the US government of helping “notorious” regimes and training terrorists. According to Khamenei, Washington has failed to gain the public’s support despite being an economic superpower which is also the reason why American flags are burned in countries across the world.

On one side there’s Physician Trump!! On the other side is lowly, ranting Secretary of State who keeps making illogical, nonsensical comments here and there,” said Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Read - Feds: Man Charged In 2006 Iraq Slayings Should Remain Jailed

Read - Iraqi Doctor's Battle With Pandemic Reflects A Bare Damaged System

(With agency inputs)

Image Source: AP