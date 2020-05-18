Iran's Supreme Leader Says Americans Will Be Expelled From Iraq And Syria

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on May 17 that Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, renewing its call for the United States to withdraw its troops from the region. The US-Iran relations had hit the nadir when American forces killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in early January which was followed by Tehran’s attack on military bases in Iraq that housed US troops.

“The Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria; they’ll be expelled,” said Khamenei during a meeting with representatives of political, scientific, cultural and student groups.

The Iranian Supreme Leader accused the US government of warmongering, helping “notorious” regimes, training terrorists, and unconditional support for oppression. Khamenei said that the US has failed to create global public opinion in its favour despite spending a large sum of money and that’s why the American flag is burnt in many countries including the United States.

The 81-year-old cleric claimed that even the allies of the United States detest and distrust the American government and politicians. Referring to the Trump administration, Khamenei said that a part of this hatred towards the US is due to the presence of current leadership heading the government.

“On one side there’s Physician Trump!! On the other side is lowly, ranting Secretary of State who keeps making illogical, nonsensical comments here and there,” said Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Read: Five Iran Tankers Sailing To Venezuela Amid US Pressure Tactics

Attempt to extend arms embargo

The United States has publicly threatened to trigger all UN sanctions on Iran if the Security Council fails to extend the arms embargo which is due to expire in October. US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, wrote in the Wall Street Journal that Washington will ensure the extension of the arms embargo “one way or other”.

In order to get the Security Council resolution adopted, the US would need nine votes in favour and no vetoes from permanent members including Russia and China. While Russia has already signalled to veto the resolution drafted by the US, Hook said that it will “press ahead with diplomacy and build support”.

Read: Iran Stock Market Booms, But Analysts Fear A Growing Bubble