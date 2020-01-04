Baghdad: US Green Zone, Al-Balad Airbase Endures Rocket Attack

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked, on Saturday as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops are stationed. This comes after the USA deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

Iran retaliates

After the attack on the Al-Balad base in the north of Baghdad, the sirens immediately started ringing at the American compound. This compound hosts both diplomats and troops. Media reports suggest that this base was hit by Katyusha rockets. Reuters reported that two unguided rockets hit the premises of the compound. It is not clear whether any material damage have been inflicted.

Two rockets hit Iraq base where US troops deployed, security sources say: AFP News Agency https://t.co/1dwvBM9e1y — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

Additionally, two mortar shots also hit the Green Zone in Baghdad. This is a heavily fortified quarter of the Iraqi capital. Reportedly, the rockets hit vicinity of the US Embassy, which is now closed, and its personnel are transferred to shelter. Sources say that Iran backed militia groups may possibly behind this. Sources also report that multiple coordinated rocket attacks were done against known US populated areas in Iraq.

Casualties

As per current reports, 5 civilians have been wounded after rocket attack near Baghdad Green Zone and 3 Iraqi military personnel wounded after a rocket attack on Balad airbase north of Baghdad.

