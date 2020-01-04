US Embassy In Baghdad & Iraq's Balad Airbase Comes Under Rocket Attack, LIVE Updates Here

A day after the US killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike, international reports state that the US embassy in Baghdad has come under rocket attack. Reports citing local sources state that the missile has landed inside the Green Zone near the US embassy. Moreover, reports state that witnesses that an explosion was heard in the Iraqi capital, but it was not immediately clear what caused it.

US embassy attacked

BREAKING: US embassy in Baghdad comes under rocket attack - reports https://t.co/j2139SeWjo pic.twitter.com/LTXwd6hqTE — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 4, 2020

Moreover, Sky News Arabia has stated that a missile hit the Green Zone and blocked the entrance to the road leading to the embassy. US helicopters were seen in the sky over Baghdad soon after the blasts were heard, state reports. Katyusha rocket was reportedly used in the attack, as per sources. More details awaited.

US drone strike kills Iran's General Qassem Soleimani

Earlier on Friday, the White House and the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head General Qassem Soleimani by saying that the attack was directed by US President Donald Trump on January 3. To assert further, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. Six others were killed along with Major General Soleimani including Iraqi militia head - Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iran vows revenge

In response to the killing of its top Army General, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'. Moreover, he added that “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”. Soleimani's IRGC, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US - last year.

The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In the past decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, Iran conducted proxy wars across the Middle East region in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and parts of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah. He was instrumental in shaping Iran's influence in the region, which was threatened by arch-foes --the West, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli.

India calls for calm

India in a statement called for calm and restraint over the prevailing situation. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledging the death of the senior Iranian official, asserted that peace, stability, and security of the region are of utmost significance to New Delhi. It added that it is vital that the situation does not escalate further.