US Embassy In Baghdad & Iraq's Balad Airbase Comes Under Rocket Attack, LIVE Updates Here

Rest of the World News

A day after the US killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike, international reports state that the US embassy in Baghdad has come under rocket attack.

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hezbollah warns Iraq parliament, US military presence increased
20 mins ago | January 04, 2020 23:54

Hezbollah have issued a warning to the Iraqi parliment speaker that they will be watching the decision on the US presence in Iraq closely, as per reports. Moreover, intense US Military presense reported over and around Balad Air Base after rocket attack.

Iranian foreigh minister tweets amid attacks
25 mins ago | January 04, 2020 23:50

Iranian foreign minister tweets on Iraq 

 

Baghdad on lockdown, Iran-backed PMF base hit: Reports
28 mins ago | January 04, 2020 23:47

Baghdad has been put under lockdown as rocket falls near US embassy amid Iran tensions, report sources. Moreover, there are reports of a strike targeting Iran-backed PMF base on Syrian-Iraqi border.

 

No injuries at US Embassy
40 mins ago | January 04, 2020 23:35

• Missile(s) landed in the vicinity of US Embassy, no injuries

• Another mortar shell wounded 5 people in Al-Jadiriya neighborhood in Baghdad

• Attack against Balad airbase where US forces are present. 3 Iraqi soldiers wounded

Hezbollah instructs Iraqi military
45 mins ago | January 04, 2020 23:29

According to international reports, Iran-Backed Kataib Hezbollah  has requested the Iraqi military personnel to keep away 1000m from U.S bases starting from Sunday evening. Moreover the Hezbollah commander has stated "security forces leaders must not allow their fighters to be a human shield for the invaders."

Iran declares emergency
48 mins ago | January 04, 2020 23:27

The national Iranian flag has been hoisted over The Holy Dome Of Jamkarān Mosque. Iranian president has declared a three-day mourning after the US air strike killing General Qassem Soleimani

Here are visuals:

 

4 rocket atacks confirmed
52 mins ago | January 04, 2020 23:23

4 rocket attacks have been confirmed, 3 at Balad Airbase and 1 at Central Baghdad.

No casualties in US Embassy
56 mins ago | January 04, 2020 23:18

• Missile(s) landed in the vicinity of US Embassy, no injuries

• Another mortar shell wounded 5 people in Al-Jadiriya neighborhood in Baghdad

• Attack against Balad airbase where US forces are present. 3 Iraqi soldiers wounded.

Second rocket attack
1 hour ago | January 04, 2020 23:15

Reuters has stated that two Katyusha rockets fell inside Iraq’s Baladairbase, 80 km (50 miles) north of #Baghdad, which houses U.S. forces on Saturday but caused no casualties.

The second rocket attack: A second missile shell landed in the vicinity of the American embassy in Baghdad, say reports.

Here is a visual from the attack:

 

Details of Rocket attack
1 hour ago | January 04, 2020 23:09

107mm and 122mm unguided rockets were launched by IRGC proxies at Baghdad's GreenZone which have hit in the vicinity of the  US Embassy, as per sources. US Embassy is now closed and its personnel are transferred to shelter. 3 reportedly landed near Balad Airbase and 2 near US embassy, Baghdad. Iran backed militia groups may possibly behind this, say sources. Sources report that multiple coordinated rocket attacks were done against known US populated areas in Iraq. 

Here is the map of the location of the attack:

 

Visuals from the embassy
1 hour ago | January 04, 2020 23:04

Here are visuals from the Green zone near the US embassy in Baghdad:

 

US Embassy in Iraq attacked
1 hour ago | January 04, 2020 22:59

A day after the US killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike, international reports state that the US embassy in Baghdad has come under rocket attack. Reports citing local sources state that the missile has landed inside the Green Zone near the US embassy. Moreover, reports state that witnesses that an explosion was heard in the Iraqi capital, but it was not immediately clear what caused it.

US embassy attacked

Moreover, Sky News Arabia has stated that a missile hit the Green Zone and blocked the entrance to the road leading to the embassy.  US helicopters were seen in the sky over Baghdad soon after the blasts were heard, state reports. Katyusha rocket was reportedly used in the attack, as per sources. More details awaited.

US drone strike kills Iran's General Qassem Soleimani

Earlier on Friday, the White House and the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head General Qassem Soleimani by saying that the attack was directed by US President Donald Trump on January 3. To assert further, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. Six others were killed along with Major General Soleimani including Iraqi militia head - Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iran vows revenge

In response to the killing of its top Army General, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a tweet said that 'Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime'. Moreover, he added that “there is no doubt that the great nation of Iran and the other free nations of the region will take revenge for this gruesome crime from criminal America”. Soleimani's IRGC, which was designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US - last year.

The death of General Soleimani and Iraq's pro-Hezbollah Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis marks a significant watershed in the Middle Eastern policy and the Iran-US relations. In the past decade, under the leadership of Soleimani, Iran conducted proxy wars across the Middle East region in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and parts of Lebanon controlled by Hezbollah. He was instrumental in shaping Iran's influence in the region, which was threatened by arch-foes --the West, Saudi Arabia, and Israeli. 

India calls for calm

India in a statement called for calm and restraint over the prevailing situation. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) acknowledging the death of the senior Iranian official, asserted that peace, stability, and security of the region are of utmost significance to New Delhi.  It added that it is vital that the situation does not escalate further. 

