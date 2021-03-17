Bahraini Prince Brings 2000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Without Approval, Probe Ordered: Report

Nepal is probing Bahraini prince Sheikh Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa who arrived in the country for the Mount Everest expedition but brought 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses without any prior approval. According to sources of Nepal’s The Kathmandu Post, the incident occurred over miscommunication between Nepal’s Foreign Ministry and the Health Ministry. The Embassy of Nepal in Bahrain, which was aware of the development, said in a statement that 2,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine “was a gift” to the locals of Samagaun of Tsum Nubri Rural Municipality in Gorkha district.

A team led by Shaikh Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa, which climbed 8,156-metre Manaslu in the Gorkha district last year, arrived in Kathmandu on Monday. However, the confusion ensued after Nepal’s drug regulatory authorities said that they were unaware of the vaccine import from another country. Meanwhile, the department of drug administration of Nepal launched an investigation into the imported Oxford manufactured AstraZeneca jabs.

Nepal appointed drug inspectors

Director general of the Department of Drug Administration, Bharat Bhattarai, told the Washington Post that a team of drug inspectors was deployed to probe into the matter as the vials were brought into the country without any approval. He added that the import from Bahrain would be deemed as illegal, although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which seems to be aware of the situation, is coordinating with the Ministry of Health and Population to investigate the matter.

It was not immediately clear which Nepali authorities Bahraini prince’s expedition team had coordinated with to supply the COVID-19 vaccines to the Gorkha villagers. Climber Chhang Dawa Sherpa took to his official Twitter handle to inform that the Bahraini monarch that arrived in Nepal quarantined for 7 days, and brought 2,000 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccines “as donations”. Currently, Bahrain Prince's team which included Bahrain Royal Guard came for an expedition last year in October. His team climbed 8,163-meter Mount Manaslu and the 6,119-meter Lobuche. His team departed from Manama, Baharain to Kathmandu to climb Mt Everest, and included 13 Bahrainis and three British citizens, according to the Embassy of Nepal in Bahrain.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@ChhangDawa)