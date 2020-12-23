Baloch Activist Karima Baloch Was 'murdered', Canadian Civil Society Demands Justice

The Canadian Civil Society on December 23 denounced the “murder” of Pakistani political activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, who had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province. In a joint statement, the Baloch National Movement, Balochistan National Party-Canada, World Sindhi Congress-Canada, Pashtun Council Canada and PTM Committee Canada also demanded further investigation into her death and called for the people responsible to be exposed and brought to justice according to Canadian law.

"We condemn the murder of Karima Baloch and demand thorough and transparent investigation in her murder. The culprits should be exposed and brought to justice as per the laws of Canada. The murder of Karima Baloch has reminded us of the cold-blooded murder of Sajid Husain, a Baloch journalist forced into exile in Sweden after covering violence, crime and a simmering insurgency in Pakistan," the joint statement read.

The 37-year-old was living in exile in Canada after being granted asylum in 2016 after her work led to threats by authorities in the troubled Pakistan state of Balochistan. She was found dead on Monday near a body of water after being reported missing. Following the incident, the joint statement read that the Baloch people are one of the most persecuted groups in Pakistan and since 2007, thousands of people have disappeared without a trace in the troubled province. Therefore, the Civil society urged the Canadian government to take the required diplomatic as well as political action if any foreign country or group were found involved.

It further read, “A military-led operation was launched in early 2005 aimed at wiping out the uprising by ethnic Baloch groups, who are fighting for a greater share of the province's resources. Hundreds of Baloch political activists in order to avoid persecution escaped from Balochistan and are compelled to seek asylum in other countries.”

Toronto Police suspects 'no foul play'

Following Baloch’s death, the Toronto police on December 23 trimmed it a “non-criminal death”. The law enforcement officers of Toronto said that the circumstances of the incident have been investigated and “no foul play is suspected”. However, the Toronto Police’s conclusion to Baloch’s death triggered a serious backlash on the internet including BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi questioning Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter over the protection of lives and liberty of the people in the foreign country.

Lateef Johar, a close friend of Karima Baloch and fellow activist expressed disbelief in the sudden death of his friend and said he did not believe it was suicide or an accident. Johar also said that Baloch’s husband had shown messages saying “ they will send a Christmas gift to Karima that she will never forget, and other related messages, too.” He added ‘can’t believe that it was an accident’.

