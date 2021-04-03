Bangkok: Building Collapses After Fire, Leaving At Least Five Dead And Several Trapped

A three-storey house in Bangkok on April 3 collapsed following a fire, leaving four voluntary rescue workers, the owner of the house dead and an unknown number of people still trapped under the rubble. According to the Associated Press, local police Cpl. Kamolpoo Khaokaew informed said that a few other people including rescue workers were still trapped under the building after it collapsed. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said the rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation entered the three-story building after they had extinguished the fire.

Efforts to reach the trapped people are underway. While speaking to local news broadcaster Thai PBS, a volunteer rescue workers said that he was spraying water onto the building’s balcony when he sensed something was wrong. Somchai Bowornlarp added that officials from the disaster prevention department soon ordered everyone to leave the house, however, some of the volunteers, who were still inside, couldn’t leave as they were waiting for the water to be turned off first.

Bowornlarp said, “Some left but others who were inside holding the hose couldn’t leave because they had to wait for the water to be turned off first. At that moment, the building collapsed in front of me. I was lucky I did not get hurt”. READ | Arrests as police disperse protesters in Bangkok

Rescue efforts proceeding cautiously

“I believe that there might be people who are trapped inside who are alive,” Bangkok governor Asawin Kwanmuang said. READ | Bangkok residents tested amid new virus cluster

However, Kwanmuang also said that rescue efforts were proceeding cautiously due to fears that the building could further collapse, which complicate efforts to reach them. One person has already been rescued and workers were trying to get to one other person, who officials believe is still alive, the governor added. According to the local media outlet, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences for those killed and ordered authorities to help their families, said Traisulee Traisoranakul, a deputy government spokesperson. He also praised the rescue workers for their bravery and sacrifice.

Video footage shared by media outlets captured the moment the building came crashing down, as a number of rescue workers were standing outside. Several clips also showed flames ranging throughout all three floors as a man sprayed the building’s exterior with a single hose. Thai PBS reported that the five who were killed were Kiat Patterson, 35, who was the owner of the house, Samatcha Nilthong, 48, Atthaphol Thuamthong, 26, Suthat Plienklad, 38, and Thanapob Prapai, 44.

(With inputs from AP)