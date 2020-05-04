Bangkok's Chinatown Abuzz With Customers After Lockdown Restrictions Ease

With relaxation to coronavirus restrictions, Thailand on May 4 witnessed businesses at the Chinatown food market bustling with customers and life back on the streets, according to reports. The food hub resumed with street-side establishments serving cuisines as the cases dropped to a single digit in the country this past week, the first in the world after China to curb the disease. However, with restrictions lifted, at least 18 new cases were detected, bringing the total to 2,987.

However, the government of Thailand relaxed the lockdown measures and allowed the food stalls and restaurants outside shopping malls to reopen, and eased the movement ban to minimal, as per media reports. People were seen swarming the diners and walking around on the streets after over a month of the home confinement measures. Some of the food outlets reportedly witnessed a long queue of the customers outside shops, after the stalls had been shuttered for over 40 days and businesses were non-operational due to the administration’s strict guidelines.

Read: Thailand Police Officer Stuck On Car Bonnet After Failed Traffic Stop

Read: Thailand's Furloughed Airline Staff Make Ends Meet

Thailand eases restrictions

As of May 4, the restaurants were abuzz with customers when the street-side stalls were allowed to offer only takeaways and deliveries, as per local media reports. Although, with tables apart adhering to social distancing measures, customers eagerly waited to collect meals while chitchatting. Customers were seen collecting meals for the first time in weeks, as many owners claimed that businesses abided by safety protocols, and customers could feel safe with the services provided. Many customers felt that streets would return to normal with a lot of tourists, as life slowly returns back to normal, international media reports confirmed.

Earlier, Thailand lifted the national liquor ban effective May 3 which had been prohibited under the Emergency Decree — according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The ban had been in place since April 10 in a bid to discourage social gathering and has been shuttered to stem the transmission rate of the COVID-19 disease among communities. However, the restaurants are still prohibited to serve alcohol at the establishments, as per local media reports.

Read: Thailand Lifts Alcohol Ban And Prepares To Resume Businesses As COVID-19 Cases Drop

Read: Thailand Using Repressive Laws To Intensify Crackdown On Online Critics: Rights Group