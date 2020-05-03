Thailand Lifts Alcohol Ban And Prepares To Resume Businesses As COVID-19 Cases Drop

In Thailand, the national liquor ban will lift effectively from May 3 which had been prohibited under the Emergency Decree — according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The ban had been in place since April 10 in a bid to discourage social gathering and has been shuttered to stem the transmission rate of the COVID-19 disease among communities. However, the restaurants are prohibited to serve alcohol at the establishments as most public premises and entertainment venues will remain shut, as per local media reports.

Deputy Prime Minister, Wissanu Kreangam, told a news agency that the revised guidelines, which take effect on May 3, permitted the sale of alcohol. This implies, one can buy and sell liquor, beer, wine and make purchases at the restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, or anywhere across the country. He added that the pubs and bars can be reopened for takeaways, therefore, consumption is strictly confined to home premises.

New guidelines roll in just a day after the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration told the daily press briefing that the ban on liquor would be extended until further announcement. Implying, that it could last for until May 31, the end date of the extended emergency decree, as per the reports. Bangkok Metropolitan Authority spokesman Pongsakorn Kwangmuang told the news outlet that a formal detailed announcement regarding the protocols will be made by the government later in the day.

Amid public holidays

The revocation orders of the liquor beverage coincide with prominent public holidays, Labour Day, and the Rama X Coronation anniversary on May 4 celebrated in Thailand. As many as 2,969 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Thailand, with over 54 fatalities. No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours. Prime Minister Prayuth Chanocha's government had imposed sweeping measures across the country to plank the curve of the COVID-19 transmission as the daily-rise jumped to several hundred until the past few weeks, as per local media reports. As of now, the government prepares to reopen the retail shops, wholesalers, markets, floating markets, and flea markets “with strict disease control.”

(Image Credit: AP)