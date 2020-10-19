Bangkok's Victory Monument Declared Prime Venue For Thailand Protests

In Thai capital Bangkok, protest organisers have announced the Victory Monument as the principal location for demonstrations against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. As Thailand entered yet another week of protests on October 19, hundreds of people came together in the Bangkong to demand reform in the monarchy.

According to a social media post by Thammasat and Demonstration, the organisers of the anti-government protests, there would also be additional rallies along with the main demonstration at the Victory Monument. The supporting rallies would take place at Asoke intersection and 19 locations in other provinces and would begin between 3 pm and 8 pm (local time), the Bangkok Post reported.

Meanwhile, the Free Youth Movement also posted a message on Facebook asking residents to come out and join the movement. However, in a bid to catch authorities off guard, they first requested protesters to gather at the Skytrain and underground railway stations, before announcing the real location of the protest.

Government bans protests

On October 15, Thailand’s government issued an emergency decree banning protests and publication of sensitive news amid the escalating demonstrations that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha. However, this rule was floated by scores of people who came out to show their opposition.

Meanwhile, the Thai government said that urgent measures were needed to maintain peace and order. The officials further justified the new emergency measures partly on the grounds of some protesters disturbing a royal motorcade during a mass rally in Bangkok.

According to BBC reports, once the government announced the emergency order, the police advanced on protesters camped outside the Thai Prime Minister's office. Over 20 people are reported to have been arrested, including three protest leaders. The police said that they detained the demonstrators because they refused to cooperate, reports add.

Image Credits - AP