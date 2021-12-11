Bangladesh Activists Rally Against China, Pakistan's Human Rights Abuse On Minorities

Human rights activists in Bangladesh on World Human Rights Day protested against the blatant breach of human rights in China, Pakistan, and other countries. According to ANI, Bangladesh Social Activists Forum organized a "horse carts rally" to demonstrate against China’s ethnic cleansing of minority community Uyghurs and abuses against the minorities in Pakistan's Balochistan.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted on December 10, 1948, by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Bangladesh’s human rights activists marched in Dhaka in a "horse carts rally” to spread awareness about human rights and outline the crimes against humanity committed by Pakistan and China.

According to ANI, the horse cart started from National Press Club to Dhaka University, Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, Banglamator, Magbazar, Kakrail, Vijaynagar, and Paltan and passed in front of the DMP Commissioner's Office. Slogans were raised and pamphlets were distributed to raise awareness.

Another prominent human rights organization Bharat Bangladesh Sampreeti Sangsad (BBSS) Welfare Association organized a cycle rally attended by the country’s media workers, leaders of various organizations, students from schools, colleges, and universities. Mohsin Kazi, Joint Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and Executive Editor of Daily Satyabani was the chief guest at the event.

Activists condemn China's oppression of Uyghurs; Pak Army's brutality

At the rally, participants raised voices against the abuse of the rights committed by China and Pakistan and spread awareness about World Human Rights Day. Bangladesh’s activists condemned the state-sponsored oppression of Uyghurs in Beijing’s Xinjiang province and questioned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inaction on human rights violations in Balochistan. The Bangladesh association also demanded the protection of the Baloch and Sindhi communities via the United Nations intervention.

In front of the Hadith Park in Khulnam, pro-human rights marchers from the Confidence Poverty Alleviation Welfare Organization (CPAWO) demanded the implementation of global human rights and safeguarding the vulnerable minority communities. Activists also condemned the recent mob lynching of the Sri Lankan national in Sialkot by the Pakistani hardliners alleging blasphemy.

The corpse of the Sri Lankan national was later set on fire, sparking shock worldwide. Another rights group Jongibad Pratiroadh Andolan Bangladesh (JPAB) protested against the Pakistan Army’s brutality against the minorities in Balochistan as well as the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China.