Bangladesh Bank Faces Criticism For Putting Up 'sexist' Job Circular

The Bangladesh Bank has reportedly asked married females to mention their husband's permanent address as their own while applying for a position in it. The job circular has been labelled as 'sexist' and drew heavy criticism. The circular was signed by General Manager Noor-Un-Nahar and was issued by the central bank's human resource department on December 1 seeking applications to fill up vacant posts of Assistant Director (General). There were several pointers mentioned amongst the criteria.

Point number 14 mentioned, "A married female applicant must mention the permanent address of her husband as her own".

Women activist criticizes the circular

The circular irked people across Bangladesh. It's neither realistic nor is it contextual told Nasimun Ara Hoq Minu, President of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendra, an organisation of female journalists, to the media on December 5. The employers must see only the applicant's eligibility, not their marital status, she added. The activist further said that there is no such rule in any government job. It's an applicant's personal matter what permanent address they will give, Minu said. She added that applicants can use the in-laws' address if it's necessary.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam told the media that it follows rules set by the government. He assured that they will make sure that no one faces any problem. The related department will take action in accordance to the applicants' demands, he said.

American Corp underpays women

In some other news, Oracle Corporations, an American multinational computer software company founded by billionaire Larry Ellison, allegedly paid it's female and minority tech workers less than its other employees. Around 21 current and former Oracle employees will appear before the Labor Department to testify about the statistical claims that the company violated equal opportunity statutes governing federal contractors. The Department of Labor made its case on Thursday that Oracle has underpaid its women, Asians, and black employees by $401 million over the course of four years. According to the Labor Department, Oracle paid 20 per cent less to its women employees that what it paid to its male employees.

