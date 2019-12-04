Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu Open Up About Sexism In Bollywood

Akshay Kumar might be a massive Bollywood superstar but even he gets into a few controversies occasionally. Recently, a Twitter user accused Akshay Kumar's films of having sexist scenes and dialogues in them. Akshay movies such as Tees Maar Khan and Housefull 3 were stated to have sexist undertones by some users on Twitter.

Akshay on Sexism in Bollywood

In one of Akshay's latest interactions with the media, the actor was asked about his opinion on the sexism prevalent in the Bollywood industry. To this question, Akshay replied by saying that a film should just be taken as a film. He said that people paid for the ticket to come and enjoy. So he said that people should not take them seriously. He said that if he is playing a negative character, that does not mean that he is trying to teach and promote negative behaviour. This question was asked to him after accusations of sexism in his films were publicised. Akshay ended his reply by saying that if the censor board passed the film then there should not be any problem.

Other Celebrities who spoke up

Actor Swara Bhaskar once opened up about the sexism she faced in life and in Bollywood. She said that at the beginning of her career, she was often rejected due to arbitrary reasons like looking too intelligent or not looking like a leading lady. Tappsee Pannu, who is now one of the most acclaimed actors in the industry, also once faced sexism in the Film Industry. Speaking about it in an interview, the actor revealed that at one point in her career, she was considered bad luck and was avoided. And even when she got good roles, she could not expect equal pay to her male counterpart in the movie.

