Protesting in front of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka on Pakistan's Independence Day, the Bangladesh Conscious Citizens Committee (BCCC) on Saturday criticised alleged Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its support to the Taliban in Afganistan. The committee, in a display of discord, spotlighted the alleged Pak-sponsored terrorism and militancy in Afghanistan. The organisation also criticised Pakistan's alleged support to the Taliban and the false propaganda through Inter-Service Intelligence's (ISI) puppet Maria Jadoon, a BCCC release maintained. The organisation stressed how the Taliban had waged battle in war-torn Afghanistan, pushing the country to the verge of civil war. The Taliban are now believed to have taken more than half of the country's 34 provincial capitals.

Committee calls forces of peace to put Pakistan's conspiracy, propaganda to an end

The speakers called upon all the forces believing in the war of liberation and democracy to unitedly put into halt Pakistan's alleged conspiracy and propaganda, as seen recently in the Inter-Service Intelligence's (ISI) sponsored videos of Pakistan TV anchor Maria Jadoon, said the release. Notably, Maria Jadoon is an anchor at Public news and supports Imran Khan's rhetoric against India and Afganistan.

Around 60 people took an active part in the demonstration in front of the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) in the Gulshan area on Saturday morning as the demonstrators raised their voices against Pakistan's alleged role in sponsoring terrorism and militancy in Afghanistan. Similar protests were carried out in Bangladesh, including Dinajpur, Rangpur, Kushtia, and Natore.

Protestors highlight Pak's 1971 defeat

Highlighting the defeat of Pakistan in the war of liberation in 1971, the speakers alleged that the Pakistanis had spread a network of conspiracies in Bangladesh and South East Asia to destabilise the Nations. The speakers alleged that the assassination of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family were part of Pakistan's grand plan. "Now Pakistan is busy assisting terrorists in Afganistan and provoking the situation in Kashmir. It is a goal to destabilise the entire subcontinent," the protestors said.

Bangladesh Christian Association President Nirmal Rozario, Ishaq Khan, Motilal Roy and Mohammad Shafiqul Islam addressed the gathering.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image Credit: ANI