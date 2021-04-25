Last Updated:

Bangladesh Closes Its Border For India Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Bangladesh on Sunday closed its border for India in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Bangladesh

With India reporting more than 3 lakh cases every day, the Bangladesh government on Sunday decided to close its border for the country for the next 14 days as a precautionary step. The neighbouring country, however, assured that efforts will be put to assist all Indian nationals in Bangladesh, who need to enter India. 

Earlier, countries such as Germany, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates had also put a ban on the entry of Indians by suspending all passenger flights from the country in the wake of a surge in  COVID-19 infections in the country. 

COVID tally in India

Hitting a new record, India on Saturday, reported 3.49 lakh fresh cases, which is the highest single-day spike reported by any country across the world. With this, the total number of cases rose to 1.69 crore. Twelve States- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are the major contributors of cases in the country.

Keeping in view the cases, the Central government on April 19 liberalized the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive to include all aged 18 and above. To meet the need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them.

At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race. Besides, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the advanced clinical stages of development. 

(Credit-ANI/PTI)

