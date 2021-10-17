Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: Bengal Imams Association Condemns Attacks On Hindus

The Bengal Imams Association on Saturday condemned the aggressive communal attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh during Durga Puja celebrations earlier this week, PTI reported. The representative body of Muslims in West Bengal through an official release has called for support and solidarity for minorities in both India and its eastern neighbour.

Dubbing the attacks a move to create a "rift" between communities, Association Chairman Md. Yahia in his statement asserted that "some people with vested interests sowed the seeds of communal poison by circulating images of a stray incident at a pandal in Comilla to carry out large-scale arson at several puja marquees," PTI quoted. He also lambasted the goons by calling the attacks a "sinister game plan" guided by the idea of diving members of the Hindu and Muslim community. In the statement, Yahia called upon youth and the minority community to be vigilant about misinformation circulated online and make efforts to refrain from getting instigated by "rumours."

The chairman also called upon members of the minority community in India to stand in solidarity with the Hindus of Bangladesh, who are a minority in the country. "We feel the mental state of the Hindus in Bangladesh...We stand by them at this hour," PTI reported citing the chairman's statement.

Attack on Durga Puja pandals

On October 14, Bangladesh marked a dark hour during the vibrant Durga puja after communal riot mongers attacked Durga Puja pandals in Cumilla district, Chittagong Division of Bangladesh. A Hindu temple where goddess Durga was being worshipped became the cynosure of commotion after doctored pictures of the Holy Quran at the feet of Lord Ganesh were circulated on the internet. At least three people were killed in the vandalism that was fuelled by "provocative" messages. On October 16, attackers vandalised another six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila.

Paramilitary forces were deployed by the Bangladesh government noting the intensity of the clashes that erupted in the districts. So far, Bangladesh police have detained 43 suspects allegedly involved in communal violence. Meanwhile, as reported by PTI, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured the citizens that the perpetrators will be "hunted down and punished."

With inputs from PTI

Image: ANI/ @MontyNaskar99_Twitter