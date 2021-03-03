Bangladesh HC Grants Bail To Cartoonist After Protests Intensify Over Digital Security Act

Bangladesh’s High Court on March 3 granted bail to a prominent cartoonist who has been held for 10 months of pre-trial detention under digital security law. According to the Associated Press, Ahmed Kabir Kishore was detained in May after he drew cartoons mocking a powerful businessman close to the government. He is facing charges of creating confusion over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and contributing to the deterioration of law and order in the country.

Kishore is in prison outside the capital, Dhaka, and his lawyers have said that he has been tortured in custody. Kishore’s lawyer Jotirmoy Barua said that the 42-year-old cartoonist’s right ear was nearly impaired and a scar had developed on his left leg because of physical torture. On Wednesday, a two-member panel of judges from the High Court issued the order of his bail on health grounds.

Protesters demand annulment of DSA

His bail followed an outcry by protesters in the streets and on social media after Mushtaq Ahmed, who was arrested together with Kishore, died in custody last week. They were both detained under Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act (DSA), which rights group say is being used to silence and intimidate critics of the government in the country. Ahmed was arrested for making comments on social media that criticised the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Ahmed was denied bail at least six times. Following his death, dozens of people have been rallying in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka. On Wednesday, the protesters even attempted to march toward the Prime Minister’s Office to demand justice for Ahmed and the release of Kishore. The demonstrators even demanded the annulment of the DSA.

It is worth noting that the 2018 DSA includes a jail sentence of up to 14 years for any propaganda or campaign against the country’s independence war, its founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the national anthem or flag. The Act also says that a person can be jailed for up to 10 years for destroying communal harmony or creating unrest or disorder. Amnesty International, however, has concluded that the law is “plagued” by a lack of clear definitions, explanations, including repressive non-bailable penalties for at least 14 offences. But PM Sheikh Hasina has said that law is necessary to maintain order.

(With inputs from AP)

