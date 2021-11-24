Bangladesh High Commissioner Praises India's Crucial Role In 1971 Liberation War

Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran on Wednesday, 24 November, stressed the importance of Indian political and military leadership in the country's 1971 Liberation War. High Commissioner Muhammad Imran mentioned the atrocities committed by the then Pakistani army before and during Bangladesh's freedom struggle in his speech at an event organised by the Indian Army's think-tank Centre Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) to release the book 'Bangladesh Liberation @50 Years 'Bijoy'.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner praised the Indian Army's significant involvement in training Bangladesh's liberation warriors in his remarks. "The Indian Army fought with our independent freedom fighters to liberate our Motherland," the Bangladesh High Commissioner highlighted in his speech. "In the years from 1971, India and Bangladesh extended their scope of relations through mutual development," he added.

1971 Liberation War

The year 2021 is particularly significant because it marks the 50th anniversary of both nations' diplomatic relations, as well as Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Liberation and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. During the 1971 War, Indian and Bangladeshi forces were grouped together under a joint command structure led by Lt. Gen. Jagjit Singh Aurora, which was dubbed Mitro Bahini. It was crucial in ensuring the Pakistan Army's surrender and Bangladesh's freedom in December 1971. In March 1971, the Pakistan Army began a deadly campaign in East Bengal. The Pakistan Army's atrocities cross all limits after they murdered over 3 million people and raped over 200,000 women. Over 10 million East Bengalis sought refuge in India as a result of Pakistani aggression.

In their quest for independence, India supplied moral and material support to the "Muktijoddhas." It was a reflection of the people of two countries' deep emotional and civilizational links. In 1971, around 1650 Indian soldiers made heroic sacrifices fighting for Bangladesh's liberation. Despite remaining concerns and changes in the democratic polity in Dhaka, Bangladesh has attempted to preserve cordial relations with India following the Liberation War, mentioned the High Commissioner. In his address, the High Commissioner also stressed the importance of discussion between India and Bangladesh to resolve outstanding issues such as water sharing and boundary disputes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI