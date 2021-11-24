Bangladesh Minister Claims 'Pakistan's ISI Strengthening Terror Roots In Dhaka'

In a massive claim against Pakistan and its state-sponsored terrorism, Bangladeshi minister Hasan Ul-Inu said on Wednesday that the ISI is trying to destabilize his country by strengthening the roots of Islamic terrorism in Dhaka, which was formed in 1971 as a secular country.

Stressing on the role of the ISI besides the LeT, Hasan Ul-Inu said "Pakistan's ISI is trying to destabilize Bangladesh from the time Bangladesh became independent and these aspects cannot be ignored," reported Bangladesh Live News.

The relationship between terror in Bangladesh and its support by Pakistan was established in the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack in the posh locality of Dhaka where 20 people from five different countries were killed.

The assault was carried out by militants from a home-grown group called Jamat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). The assailants had entered the bakery with crude bombs, machetes, pistols, and took several foreigners hostage. Post-attack raids revealed that the terror group was supported by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The ISI has often been accused of supporting various terrorist groups, including the LeT, in the form of training, funding, and protection. Soon after the 2016 Dhaka attack, the Bangladesh government found in the investigations that the JMB terrorists had received military training in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pro-Pakistan elements behind communal violence in Bangladesh

Earlier, Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister M Hasan Mahmud had also claimed that ‘pro-Pakistan’ elements were responsible for the country’s Durga Puja communal flare-up in October.

"The people of Bangladesh and West Bengal are well aware of who is behind this. Some parties like BNP and Jamaat believe in communalism and they capitalise on it and create instability. You all know that even during the country's liberation struggle (1971), there were some people who supported the Pakistani army. Don't forget that their descendants are still there,” Mahmud said.

The riot-like incident was triggered due to fake news regarding the desecration of the Holy Quran, which amplified the provocative acts between the communities and eventually sparked vandalism, violence, and arson inside the Hindu temples, in one of the worst communal strife in Bangladesh. Violence rocked Dhaka around the time of the important Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

Image: AP