Bangladesh: Hindu Leader Tied To Tree & Beaten Over Iftar Invitation Row In Chittagong

Nearly six months after a massive controversy erupted following several incidents of attacks on the Durga Puja pandals, a prominent Hindu leader was brutally tortured during the Iftar party recently.

According to a report by UNI, the incident occurred in Bangladesh's South Chittagong on Friday, April 29, over an invitation to an Iftar party. The report said that Jitendra Kanti Guha, vice-president of Chittagong South of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, was reportedly tied to a tree and then beaten at Haidgaon Union in Patia Upazila of Chattogram.

Jitendra Kanti Guha, a Hindu leader from Chittagong, was attacked in a medieval manner by local Awami League leader Mohammad Jasim for not participating in the Iftar party.#BangladeshiHindusUnderAttack@StateIRF @SecBlinken @ANI @WHCongress pic.twitter.com/b38RVrsesy — Voice Of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VoiceOfHindu71) April 29, 2022

The stalwart leader was then shifted to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. As per the media report, the incident occurred when an iftar party was going on at Gauchia Community Centre. The event was organised by the Haidgaon Union Awami League.

It is learned that the organiser did not invite Union Parishad (UP) chairman BM Jasim, which resulted in the controversy. While reacting to the incident, Shahidul Islam Zulu, the joint convener of the Haidgaon Union Awami League (UAL), told UNI that Jasim was not invited to the 'mehfil' as he had recently joined the ruling Awami League.

Jasim alleged Guha of collecting huge money from people in the name of jobs, houses

According to Zulu, Jasim came to the venue with at least 40 people and started abusing different people who were present at the party. He also abused Mahmudul Haque Hafez, convener of the Union Awami League. While a heated argument was going on, a former member, Inderjit Leo, started beating Guha. Subsequently, other people who came with Jasim tied Guha to a tree and beat him until blood drew from his body.

Meanwhile, when quizzed about the reason for his unlawful action against the Hindu leader, Jasim said Guha had collected a huge sum of money from a number of people.

According to Jasim, Guha had collected the money in order to provide them jobs, houses, and tube wells when he was President. "When they did not get anything out of their money, they came to beat Guha," he said. "I was able to save Jiten by being present at the scene. The situation would have been worse had it not been for me," Jasim told UNI and refuted any charges of harassing the Hindu leader.

Irrespective of his claim, Patia Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Investigation Md. Rashedul Islam told the media outlet that the incident was true and added a case has not been registered yet.

Image: Shutterstock/Representational