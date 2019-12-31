Bangladesh Holds First Women's Body Building Contest, 19-year-old Take The Title Home

Bangladesh hosted its first women's bodybuilding championship in Dhaka. The three-day event started on Sunday, December 29. According to reports, the championship was won by a 19-year old student- Awhona Rahman.

While skimpy bikini is the usual outfit at international bodybuilding contests, Rahman and her 29 rivals reportedly struck poses at the championship wearing tight leggings and body-hugging outfits to prevent any controversy in the Muslim-majority nation.

As per reports, all the women participants in the championship were wearing long sleeve crop tops and leggings.

Read: WWE News: Daniel Bryan becomes the No. 1 contender for Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship

About the dress code

Rahman, the 19-year-old winner of the women's bodybuilding championship, revealed that they were informed about a proper dress code. According to her, the outfit was perfect from a "Bangladeshi perspective."

Read: Bangladesh: Minority groups welcome CAA, release joint statement in appreciation of it

Speaking to an international media agency, Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation general secretary Nazrul Islam had said they have received a huge response to the women's bodybuilding championship.

According to him, they were extremely careful of the dress code because of "religious and social culture" in Bangladesh. He further predicted that the body building competition for women will help create job opportunities for women at the gymnasiums in Bangladesh.

According to reports, women in Bangladesh are now making a growing impact in sports.

Read: National level body builder among 2 held for robbing shopkeeper at gun point in Delhi

Read: NRC an internal affair of Indian govt: Border Guards Bangladesh chief