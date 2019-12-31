The Debate
The Debate
Bangladesh Holds First Women's Body Building Contest, 19-year-old Take The Title Home

Rest of the World News

Bangladesh hosted its first women's bodybuilding championship for three-days in Dhaka, which started on Sunday, December 29. 

Bangladesh

Bangladesh hosted its first women's bodybuilding championship in Dhaka. The three-day event started on Sunday, December 29. According to reports, the championship was won by a 19-year old student- Awhona Rahman.

While skimpy bikini is the usual outfit at international bodybuilding contests, Rahman and her 29 rivals reportedly struck poses at the championship wearing tight leggings and body-hugging outfits to prevent any controversy in the Muslim-majority nation. 

As per reports, all the women participants in the championship were wearing long sleeve crop tops and leggings. 

About the dress code 

Rahman, the 19-year-old winner of the women's bodybuilding championship, revealed that they were informed about a proper dress code. According to her, the outfit was perfect from a "Bangladeshi perspective."

Speaking to an international media agency, Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation general secretary Nazrul Islam had said they have received a huge response to the women's bodybuilding championship.

According to him, they were extremely careful of the dress code because of "religious and social culture" in Bangladesh. He further predicted that the body building competition for women will help create job opportunities for women at the gymnasiums in Bangladesh.

According to reports, women in Bangladesh are now making a growing impact in sports. 

Published:
