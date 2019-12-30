WWE News: Daniel Bryan Becomes The No. 1 Contender For Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship

Daniel Bryan has been crowned as the worthy contender who will challenge Bray Wyatt for his Universal Championship title at the Royal Rumble. However, the road to victory was fraught with obstacles and interruptions. Bryan was scheduled for a triple threat match along with The Miz and King Corbin.

The match was scheduled to kick off on Friday Night SmackDown. However, even before the show could begin, it was interrupted by Roman Reigns. As Corbin walked down towards the ring, the Big Dog appeared. He looked eager to take his revenge for what happened at TLC. The attack shook Corbin to his core and he refused to compete in the match. He demanded that the event should be postponed. However, WWE was in no mood to accommodate the wrestler. The company announced that the match would take place without Corbin. It'll be fought between The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

An angry Corbin disrupted the match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. He claimed that he was robbed of his shot at the title by Reigns. Once he was told that Reigns had left the WWE arena, Corbin decided to participate in the match he had abandoned and then interrupted earlier in the night. However, the King of the Ring was in for a few surprises.

To begin with, The Miz and Daniel Bryan teamed up against Corbin. Later, when Corbin was within inches of victory, Reigns reappeared at the ringside. Reigns pulled Corbin out of the match and the two brawled backstage. This left The Miz and Bryan to finish the match on their own. Daniel Bryan forced The Miz to tap out using the LaBelle. Now, Daniel Bryan will take on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble which will take place on January 26 in Houston, Texas.

Watch the Triple Threat match

