Bangladesh Likely To Extend Lockdown For Another Week, Meeting Over COVID-19 On April 19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create havoc in Bangladesh as 102 deaths were recorded due to the novel virus in the past 24 hours. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bangladesh government is likely to extend the lockdown in the country for another week, ANI quoted Minister for Public Administer Farhad Hossain as saying to Dhaka Tribune.

Lockdown in Bangladesh

Farhad Hossain said a decision on lockdown has not been made yet. He said that the government will hold a meeting on April 19 to analyse the current COVID-19 situation in the country. He has advised people to continue staying at home and following COVID-19 protocols. The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has advised fresh lockdown and based on the recommendation, ongoing lockdown might be extended for another week.

''The decision to extend lockdown will be known within 1-2 days as the coronavirus infections keep spreading. If people follow health guidelines properly and stay home, then the infection rate will come down.

According to Bangladesh Health Ministry, the country has reported 3698 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while 102 people lost their lives due to the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country stands at 718,950 while 6,14,936 have recovered from the novel coronavirus. 10,385 people have lost their lives due to the virus in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on April 12 announced an eight-day total shut down of the workplaces and the public transportation facilities. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on April 11 also suspended international air travel for at least one week effective April 14 amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

