Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha Writes To UN, Demands Trial Of Pakistan Army For 1971 Crimes

Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha, a non-registered organization that countered Bangladesh's popular quota reform movement, sent a memorandum to the United Nations (UN) Missions in Dhaka on Saturday, March 25, urging the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the trial of the Pakistani Army. Dhaka derides Pakistan for its involvement in the genocide during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh has been demanding that the neighbouring Pakistan's Armed Forces formally apologise for the war crimes and brutality wreaked on the Bangladeshi citizens during the partition. "Pakistan desists, overtly or covertly, from engaging with those forces that stood against our freedom struggle," ANI reported the Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha as alleging to the UN. The group demanded that Pakistan's government and its Army must offer an "unconditional apology" to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina as well as to the people of Bangladesh.

The country, in the memorandum sent to the UN, condemned the brutalities and killings by the Pakistan Army for the assassinations of 15 August 1975 following the killing of liberation leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the 21st grenade attack, as well as the massacres committed by Pakistan during the1971 liberation struggle.

As many as 30 lakh civilians lost lives, reminded Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha to the UN in the memorandum, adding that an estimated 2 lakh women were raped and tortured by the Pakistani Army. "Pakistan's ISI was directly involved in 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's killing," alleged Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha.

"To take revenge for surrender in the Liberation War, Pakistan started conspiring against Bangabandhu's government. With the help of Zia-Mostaque, Pakistan killed Bangabandhu and his family members which was the most brutal political killing in the world," the memorandum read.

According to the Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha, Pakistan "patronised and supplied" grenades to BNP-Jamaat-Huji who assassinated Bangabandhu's daughter Shiekh Hasina on August 21 2004. "Some Awami League leaders created human protection to save the life of Sheikh Hasina. Finally, Sheikh Hasina was saved but 24 Awami League leaders were killed due to grenades attack," the memorandum further read, slamming Pakistan's Army. The group reiterated that the neighbouring Islamabad cannot continue to avoid accountability for the killings and massacre during Bangladesh's Liberation War. They went on to warn and threaten Pakistan, saying that it needed to halt sponsoring terrorism in Bangladesh. The group also iterated that Bangladesh would cut all diplomatic relations with Pakistan should it fail to tender an apology and take responsibility for the genocide.

'Seek an apology publicly': Bangladesh to Pakistan

As Pakistan's former President General Pervez Musharraf passed away aged 79 in exile last month, Bangladesh renewed its demands for a long overdue apology from Pakistan for the 1971 genocide, killings, and atrocities against the Bangladeshis. Dhaka has been demanding that Islamabad must immediately accept accountability for the brutal massacre of the Bangladeshis, and apologize for the alleged crimes during the Liberation War. Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh wants Pakistan to “seek apology publicly with a formal announcement” for the atrocities committed in 1971.