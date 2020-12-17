Bangladesh Pays Tribute To Indian Army Heroes Who Fought 1971 Liberation War, 50 Years On

Commemorating its 50th Victory Day, that marked the culmination of its freedom movement from Pakistan, Bangladesh on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the Indian Army's war heroes and its own freedom fighters.

Bangladesh remembered the December 16, 1971 war that led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh as an independent nation. The day is celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’ in India.

In a Facebook post, the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh said: "We remember those who fought for us. We remember those who came to our aid at the darkest hour of our nation. In particular, we remember the thousands of Indian soldiers who stepped forward at the call of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to fight alongside our Muktibahini...".

READ | 1971 Indo-Pakistan War Anniversary: Tributes Pour In As Heroes Remembered On Vijay Diwas

The post also recalled the sacrifice of war heroes -- General Jagjeet Singh Arora and General M A G Osmani, General JFR Jacob, General Uban and "the rest of the General Staff, Commanding Officers, Officers and Men, doctors and nurses".

"You surrender or we wipe you out" was the message sent to Pakistan by the Bangladesh Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's, three days after which Pakistan accepted its defeat.

READ | Bangladesh President, PM Sheikh Hasina Pay Tribute To 1971 War Heroes On Victory Day

India commemorates 'Vijay Diwas'

On the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the war heroes and lit a "Swarnim Vijay Mashaal" at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

On Vijay Diwas we recall the unwavering courage of our armed forces that resulted in a decisive victory for our nation in the 1971 war. On this special Vijay Diwas, had the honour of lighting the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial. pic.twitter.com/ERHoWF6GxF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2020

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said: "On Vijay Diwas, let us recall the valour of our soldiers that affirmed our nation's unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty and protect human dignity. Their martyrdom in 1971 war had shown unparalleled grit and prowess of our forces. The nation is eternally indebted to them."

READ | PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina To Virtually Re-launch Cross-border Rail Route After 55 Years

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, saying their courage and valour continues to inspire every Indian.

The Indo-Pak war of 1971 began on December 3 and lasted for 13 days, after which Pakistan surrendered to India and Bangladesh. The Indian Army brought the Pakistani army to its knees, took 93,000 of its prisoners and freed 75 million people of Bangladesh which was until that time known as East Pakistan. It was the largest military surrender after World War II.

READ | Bangladesh Equally Belongs To People Of All Faiths: PM Hasina