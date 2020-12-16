1971 Indo-Pakistan War Anniversary: Tributes Pour In As Heroes Remembered On Vijay Diwas

December 16 is a very significant day for India and its neighbours Bangladesh and Pakistan. On this day, 50 years ago, India forced Pakistan to kneel during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 marking the largest military surrender after World War II.

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 began on December 3 and lasted for 13 days, after which Pakistan surrendered to India and Bangladesh. The Indian Army brought the Pakistani army to its knees, took 93,000 of its prisoners and freed 75 million people of Bangladesh which was until that time known as East Pakistan.

As India salutes the heroes of the 1971 war, PM Modi, Defence Minister, CDS & Tri-forces Chiefs to pay tribute at National War Memorial. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/NA159QF8vO — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2020

Celebrating the nation’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and paying homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives to drive out Pakistani Army form the Indian soil, several leaders and politicians hailed ‘Vijay Diwas’ as the victory of humanity.

On Vijay Diwas, let us recall the valour of our soldiers that affirmed our nation’s unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty and protect human dignity. Their martyrdom in 1971 war had shown unparalleled grit & prowess of our forces. The nation is eternally indebted to them — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2020

READ | Vijay Diwas 2020: All About The History And Significance Of The Day

Praising the brave Indian Army on the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Indo-Pakistan war, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values ​​of human freedom. This gallantry inscribed with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid homage tributes to the Army in a tweet saying, “On this day in 1971, the Indian Army won the war by forcing the Pakistan Army to kneel down due to its indomitable courage and valour. This gallantry recorded in the golden pages of history will continue to make us proud. Vijay Diwas greetings to the countrymen and salute to the brave martyrs.”

READ | BSF Jawans Run 180km To Honour 1971 War Veterans, Netizens 'bow Head With Respect'

"Victory of humanity"

Meanwhile, Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, “Vijay Diwas is the outcome of the amazing courage of the indomitable, courageous and highly disciplined Indian Army. In the 1971 war, I pay homage to the grateful nation for the valour and honour of every brave soldier who has been protecting himself and protecting humanity. Vijay Diwas marks the victory of "humanity".

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the heritage of strength and valour of the Indian Army. I remember those brave soldiers who wrote a new heroic tale in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also saluted the valour of the Indian Army and hailed the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s might, in a veiled jibe at PM Narendra Modi.

READ | 'Let's Pay Homage To 3 Million Killed, 200,000 Women Raped By Pak Army In 1971': Tirumurti

“On the occasion of India's historic victory over Pakistan in '71, greetings to the countrymen and salute the valour of the army. This was when India's neighbours trembled at the mettle of the then Prime Minister of India and were afraid of crossing the border of our country!”

My humble tributes to the martyrs of 1971 India- Pakistan War on #VijayDiwas. India had attained a great victory due to courage, determination & sacrifice of our soldiers. We also remain indebted to the exemplary leadership of then PM Smt Indira Gandhi ji. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 16, 2020

Saluting the courageous Indian armed forces on #VijayDiwas2020 https://t.co/TE26mNp7Ps — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 16, 2020

1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध में अदम्य साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम का परिचय देते हुए पाकिस्तान को पराजित करने वाले भारतीय सेना के बलिदानी वीर जवानों को शत् शत् नमन व विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि और समस्त देशवासियों को 'विजय दिवस' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/EjDz0iu61P — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 16, 2020

सन 1971 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान पर अभूतपूर्व विजय की स्मृति में #विजयदिवस पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।



विजय दिवस के अवसर पर भारतीय सैनिकों के साहस को मेरा कोटि कोटि नमन। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 16, 2020

READ | 1971 War: The Story Of India's Victory, Pakistan's Surrender & Bangladesh's Liberation