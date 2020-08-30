Bangladesh to restore mobile internet in Cox Bazaar after international criticism

Bangladeshi authorities are all set to restore mobile internet in Cox bazaar, which houses over 7,45,000 Rohingya refugees, international media reported. Last year, the government snapped the area's 3G and 4G connections. However, the South Asian country has now decided to restore it owing to "international pressure" and criticisms. A deadly crackdown by Myanmar's army on Rohingya Muslims, in 2017, sent hundreds of thousands fleeing across the border into Bangladesh. Since then, they continue to reside there, making it the word's largest refugee camp.

Speaking to media reporters, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Bangladesh Minister of Home Affairs epotedly revealed the refugees were still using Myanmar’s sim cards, and by restoring internet services, they could probably get them to use Bangladeshi network. "We want to get them back in our network to keep their activities in control," he said.

'Internet could be shut again'

Elaborating further the lawmaker said that though the country’s government did not want to “control” the Rohingya people, they sure wanted to keep an eye on terrorist elements that may “provoke” the refugees. However, he warned that the internet could be cut again, "if the situation demands".

In 2017, a military crackdown led to over 7,30,000 ethnic Rohingya people crossing the border to enter Bangladesh, Later, investigations by United Nations discovered that the crackdown was made with “genocidal intent”. Since then, refugees in the camps are increasing, creating border troubles for Myanmar, Bangladesh and India.

The Rohingya people have been described as "one of the world's least wanted minorities" and "some of the world's most persecuted people" in the world. In February 1992, Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release, "In actual fact, although there are (135) national races living in Myanmar today, the so-called Rohingya people is not one of them.