Bangladesh: Zero COVID-19 Deaths Reported In 24 Hours For The First Time Since 2020

For the first time since April 2020, on Saturday, Bangladesh has reported no new COVID-19 deaths on a day. On March 18, 2020, the country's first COVID-19-related death was recorded, multiple deaths have been reported in the country every day since then, according to health officials. On August 10, 2021, 264 people died as a result of the virus, which was the most in a single day. On the other hand, July 28, 2021, was the day when Bangladesh had the largest number of daily new cases, which is 16,230.

A representative for the Ministry of Health stated that he is pleased to report that no coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours on Saturday. Professor Nazmul Islam, a spokesman for the Directorate of Health Services (DGHS), said that the decrease in infection cases was a huge relief for the country, but that the fatality rate would have to be monitored.

In the meanwhile, 178 additional instances were reported between 8 am Friday and 8 am Saturday, with 190 patients recovering. So far, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 27,946 people in Bangladesh. In total, 1,573,889 cases have been filed across the country. Between Friday and Saturday mornings, a total of 15,107 samples were tested in 836 labs across the country, yielding a 1.18 per cent positive result. COVID-19 patients recovered 97.72 per cent of the time, while 1.78 per cent died, according to the report.

In January of this year, Bangladesh began distributing vaccines. The Bangladeshi government stopped the administration of the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the people due to uncertainties regarding a timely vaccine shipment from India. The vaccination campaign with Sinopharm vaccines, given by China, resumed in June in several sections of the country.

DGHS data suggests that over 53 million residents had gotten the first dosage of a COVID-19 vaccine as of November 18, while over 34 million had received a second dose. According to Dhaka Tribune, Bangladeshi Health Minister Zahid Maleque stated that the COVID-19 crisis in Bangladesh is under control thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives.

(With inputs from ANI/ PTI)

(Image: AP)