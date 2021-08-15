Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting To Cross Border To Join The Taliban: Dhaka Police

Speaking on the eve of Bangladesh's National Mourning Day, Dhaka Police revealed that some Bangladeshi nationals are attempting to join the Taliban in their war with the Afghanistan government.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said that the nationals have left home to join the insurgents trying to seize control of Afghanistan. He revealed that some are on their way, while a few have already been arrested. Islam made the comments while taking stock of the security measures for the country's National Mourning Day, held to commemorate the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh police force on high alert

The DMP chief said that the hardline Islamist group has been using digital mediums to recruit fighters to take on the government forces in Afghanistan. The commissioner also added that some of these Bangladeshi recruits are trying to reach the war-ridden country by foot. He informed that some Bangladeshis, who left for Afghanistan had been caught from the Indian border, and added that the Bangladeshi police forces are on high alert to avoid any incidents on the occasion of the martyrdom day. Intelligence agencies in Bangladesh remain vigilant and vulnerable areas have been placed under CCTV surveillance.

Islam said that militants will be trying to attract international attention by creating insurgence during National Mourning Day. He added that the police force is dedicated to work and avoid any such events from happening.

August 15 is observed as the National Mourning Day in Bangladesh as its founder president and father of nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with his family on this day in 1975. On Thursday, three members of the banned terrorist outfit Neo JMB were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of DMP.

Taliban accelerates movement in Afghanistan

Ever since the withdrawal of United States troops, Afghanistan has been witnessing a surge in violence. The country is now under major threat as the insurgent group has taken over major parts. With the US estimating Kabul to fall within 30 days, officials have warned that the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months.

Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China and others called for an accelerated peace process for the southcentral Asian country as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan.

