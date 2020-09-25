Arkansas Man Finds Rare 9.07 Carat Diamond, Says 'I Thought It Might Have Been Glass'

In a shocking incident, a bank manager named Kevin Kinard of Maumelle found a rare diamond in the southern US state of Arkansas. The 9.07 carat diamond was discovered at a state park in southwestern Arkansas. On an average, people find one or two diamonds daily at the site. Initially, he thought the gem was a piece of glass. However, it turned out to be the second-largest diamond in the 48 year history of Crater of Diamonds State Park, says a press release by the Arkansas State Parks.

According to the reports by AP, Kevin said, “I only wet sifted for about ten minutes before I started walking up and down the plowed rows. Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag”. He also said that he had been visiting Crater of Diamonds regularly since childhood but he had never found a diamond before this.

The gem looked like an ordinary marble sized crystal with a round, dimple like shape and was found in the southeast portion of the 37.5-acre area. Talking about the appearance of the gem, Kevin said, “It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching. I just thought it might’ve been glass”. It was a few hours later when Kevin stopped at the park’s Diamond Discovery Center and found out that the round shiny glass like substance is a precious diamond. Kevin told AP, “I almost didn’t have them check my finds, because I didn’t think I had found anything”. He added, “My friend had hers checked, though, so I went ahead and had them check mine, too”.

Assistant Superintendent Dru Edmonds said, "Park staff plowed the search area on August 20, just a few days before Tropical Storm Laura dropped more than two inches of rain in the park". He added, "The sun was out when Mr. Kinard visited, and he walked just the right path to notice the sunlight reflecting off his diamond".

