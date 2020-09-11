'First Time In History': Rare White Diamond Worth Millions To Go Under Hammer In Hong Kong

A 102-carat oval diamond is all set to be auctioned on October 5 in Hong Kong. The diamond of exceptional quality is being auctioned by Sotheby’s who has shared photographs of the shining stone worth millions. The price has not yet been shared by the auction house, however, experts have said that it could be between $11 to $33 million.

As per the Sotheby, the flawless diamond, which is shaped liked an egg, is exactly 102.39 carats and is of highest colour grade, that is D, for a white diamond. In addition, the stone is rated Type IIA for its chemical purity and exceptional transparency.

Credits: Sotheby auction house

“For the first time in auction history, Sotheby’s will offer ‘without reserve’ a highly important 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Oval Diamond. The 102.39-carat diamond is perfect according to every critical criterion and will be offered in a stand-alone, single lot live auction” they wrote on the website.

'It's perfect'

Only seven other white diamonds of more than 100 carats -- a carat's mass is equal to 0.2 grams -- and similar quality have appeared at auction, five of them with Sotheby's. In November 2017, a diamond of more than 163.41 carats, the largest ever presented’ was sold in Geneva for more than $33.8 million. Speaking to Associated Press, Quig Bruning from the Sotheby's dubbed the diamond as "perfect." "It's perfect color. It's perfect clarity. The cut is unparalleled. And it's just a perfect diamond," he said.

