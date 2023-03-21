Barack Obama & Angela Merkel Enjoy A Beach Day Together! AI Creates Merry Images Of Duo

AI-generated photographs of former politicians, featuring former United States President Barack Obama and German ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel, have been shared on social media by artist 'Julien Al Art'. These surreal images have gained popularity online, as the use of AI to create fictional people and places continues to trend.

The images depict the former leaders enjoying a relaxing day together on a beach, with the caption stating that they are having an "amazing beach day". These pictures have now gone viral on the internet.

Check out the post:

The Instagram account posted these images on Saturday and since then, the post has gathered more than 3,000 likes with numerous users commenting on the brilliance of the images, while some also expressing their fear at how Artificial Intelligence was able to create near-accurate images of people with deep fake technology.

A user commented, "This technology is getting scary by the day , deep fakes are getting perfect , we have also now ai that can create practically perfect copies of famous people voices, very soon we won't be able to trust our eyes or hears anymore because everything fake will as be as realistic as the real thing."

"These are so fun!!! love it! with a tiny bit of faceapp a few of these might pass 99% of the public's sniff test if they weren't so hilarious," another user wrote.

A user also lauded both the leaders commenting, "This is not only funny, but just so lovely. Two wonderfully gifted former world leaders."

One user wrote, "As a German, I highly approve of this post ❤️".

What are AI-generated deep fake images?

Deep fake images are computer-generated images or videos that use artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate and superimpose one person's face onto another person's body, creating a fake or altered image that appears to be genuine.

To create a deep fake image, the process involves training an AI model using deep learning algorithms, which are capable of analysing and learning patterns from large datasets of images or videos. The AI model then uses this information to map and blend the facial features of one person onto another person's body or face.

The process involves several steps such as collecting training data, face detection, alignment of faces, feature extraction, and finally, the generation of the deep fake image. The AI model analyses the source material, extracts the facial features of the person whose face will be used, and applies them to the target image.

Deep fake images are often created for entertainment purposes, such as creating videos of famous actors or politicians saying or doing things they never actually said or did. However, they can also be used maliciously, for example, to spread false information or to defame someone by creating fake videos or images of them. As such, there are growing concerns about the potential misuse of deep fake technology and the need to develop ways to detect and combat it.