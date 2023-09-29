Barbados PM Mia Mottley Emerges As Potential Front-runner For UN Secretary General: Report

As the international community eagerly anticipates the 2026 selection of the United Nations' next Secretary General, unofficial discussions and speculation have already begun, with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley emerging as a likely front-runner, reported CNN. UN insiders suggest that Mottley, known for her charisma and impactful leadership, could be a game-changer in the upcoming race.

With a historical trend of geographical rotation for the Secretary-General position, it is anticipated that the next leader will hail from Latin America and the Caribbean region. Advocates are pushing for a shift towards diversity, specifically calling for a female candidate after 78 years of exclusively male leaders at the helm of the UN.

According to CNN, among the speculated contenders are former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos, Nobel Peace Prize laureate; Argentinian diplomat Rafael Grossi; Alicia Bárcena, Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary; Rebeca Grynspan, a high-level UN official; and Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, a former president of the United Nations General Assembly. However, it is Mottley's name that resonates with excitement among UN diplomats and leaders.

Mottley's potential candidacy sparks enthusiasm & support

Although Mia Mottley has not officially declared her candidacy, her potential run has garnered widespread support. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expressed confidence in Mottley, stating, "I think she would make a great Secretary-General. Whatever she does, I will support her."

Mottley, who assumed office as Barbados' prime minister in 2018, has made a mark on the international stage with initiatives such as the Bridgetown Initiative, aimed at reforming global financial architecture. Her powerful rhetoric on issues like slavery reparations, climate change, and global financial reforms has garnered attention and support.

While Mia Mottley's leadership style has drawn praise, some caution that her initiatives, particularly those challenging the status quo in international finance, may pose political risks. Analysts suggest that navigating these challenges will be crucial for Mottley, as upsetting existing systems could potentially impact her candidacy.

As discussions intensify, calls for the UN's first woman leader grow louder. Diplomats, including Finland's foreign minister Elina Valtonen, emphasize the importance of considering a female candidate for the role. The selection process, traditionally secretive, has seen efforts to encourage female candidates, with a revived initiative to bring forward women candidates.

With the UN's next Secretary General set to take office in January 2027, the race for the position takes on added significance. However, the frozen dynamics of the powerful Security Council, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, add an element of uncertainty to the consensus-building process required for the selection.