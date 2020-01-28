Barbie Franchise To Diversify Range, Adds Dolls Without Hair And Vitiligo To Lineup

In a bid to further inclusivity and diversity in its Barbie doll range, toymaker Mattel will now introduce dolls with no hair and vitiligo. The dolls are hitting the shelves in a bid to bring some variation to the dolls and also help girls that are going through problems like hair loss and suffer from vitiligo.

Barbie franchises attempt to be globally inclusive

According to a statement by Mattel, the new dolls will ensure that the brand of Barbie represents 'global diversity and inclusivity'. The toymaker added that if there are any girls out there that are experiencing hair loss then they wanted those girls to be able to see themselves reflected in the dolls and hopefully feel better about themselves.

In 2016, Mattel introduced a fashionistas line of Barbies that introduced the world to more body types, skin tones, and hairstyles to their line of Barbies. The following year saw the launch of a hijab-wearing Barbie. In the past, there was even a wheel-chair Barbie and even a Barbie that had a hearing impairment.

WATCH: 'I Feel Like Barbie,' Says Multitasking Deepika Padukone In Viral BTS Discussion Featuring Lady Gaga

READ: Ranveer Singh's Emoji Outburst On Deepika Padukone's 'Barbie Girl' Look For Met Gala 2019 Matches Her Outfit! Take A Look

There's a new Ken doll with a man bun. The new Barbie & Ken Fashionistas crew continues Mattel's effort to diversify the dolls pic.twitter.com/vZuZujL5CP — Sherman (@Shermanbot) June 20, 2017

Anyone know if the hijab is removable from these Barbie dolls? Is there any hair underneath? #hijab #barbie pic.twitter.com/yeWuBIjmy4 — Critical Thinking (@philosophicweb) November 15, 2017

Let’s talk about why representation matters.



If I had this doll when I first got diagnosed w/ vitiligo my life would have changed significantly. Seeing my skin and my hair on a Barbie would have made ALL the difference in my self-esteem and self-advocacy struggles as a youth! pic.twitter.com/PsNMcf8Vft — 💜💛💙🏁 (@ChixGawd) December 23, 2019

Barbie released a new doll with vitiligo and she’s so cute!!! Here she is next to my new long-haired Ken and Barbie with a prosthetic leg. pic.twitter.com/iJmo8urkGp — Damian Alexander ✨ (@DamiAnimated) December 20, 2019

WATCH: Walking The Red Carpet, Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2019 Look Is All Things Dreamy. Netizens Call Her 'Barbie Girl'

READ: Barbie Honours Sally Ride, Launches First Woman Astronaut Doll