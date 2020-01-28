The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Barbie Franchise To Diversify Range, Adds Dolls Without Hair And Vitiligo To Lineup

Rest of the World News

Iconic range of Barbie dolls attempts to diversify with the introduction of dolls with no hair and vitiligo. This is part of the toymakers to become inclusive.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barbie

In a bid to further inclusivity and diversity in its Barbie doll range, toymaker Mattel will now introduce dolls with no hair and vitiligo. The dolls are hitting the shelves in a bid to bring some variation to the dolls and also help girls that are going through problems like hair loss and suffer from vitiligo.

Barbie franchises attempt to be globally inclusive

According to a statement by Mattel, the new dolls will ensure that the brand of Barbie represents 'global diversity and inclusivity'. The toymaker added that if there are any girls out there that are experiencing hair loss then they wanted those girls to be able to see themselves reflected in the dolls and hopefully feel better about themselves.

In 2016, Mattel introduced a fashionistas line of Barbies that introduced the world to more body types, skin tones, and hairstyles to their line of Barbies. The following year saw the launch of a hijab-wearing Barbie. In the past, there was even a wheel-chair Barbie and even a Barbie that had a hearing impairment.

WATCH: 'I Feel Like Barbie,' Says Multitasking Deepika Padukone In Viral BTS Discussion Featuring Lady Gaga

READ: Ranveer Singh's Emoji Outburst On Deepika Padukone's 'Barbie Girl' Look For Met Gala 2019 Matches Her Outfit! Take A Look

WATCH: Walking The Red Carpet, Deepika Padukone's Met Gala 2019 Look Is All Things Dreamy. Netizens Call Her 'Barbie Girl'

READ: Barbie Honours Sally Ride, Launches First Woman Astronaut Doll

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAN PUTS MODI MASK IN A RALLY
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CENTRE
MP CM'S SITA MANDIR PUSH
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA