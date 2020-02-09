The Debate
'Bats Tornado' Swarm Around Australia's Ingham, Town On Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Tens of thousands of menacing mammals are swarming around a small Australian town of 4300 people at Queensland, according to the state media outlet.

Tens of thousands of menacing mammals are reportedly swarming around a small Australian town of Ingham, Queensland, according to the state media outlet. A large number of bats are hovering over the town of 4300 for days now. The flock of bats has plummeted on the town’s botanical gardens and rested in trees near schools. But the residents are worried that their colony appears to be expanding. 

Resident concerned about bat menace

According to the reports, Adam Kaurila, a resident of the town said that it is like a bat tornado over the town. He added that he warned his two daughters out of school over bat exposure and scratch alarms. The residents are concerned about the bat bites and scratches which causes a disease similar to rabies, lyssavirus. Three cases have been confirmed of the disease. Kaurila's wife also expressed her concern for her kids' safety.

Bats are protected species under Queensland law which means the city council is restricted to manage them. According to the reports, harsh methods such as noise, smoke and light cannot be used while the bats are breeding. Residents of Charters Towers, situated about 150 miles southwest of Ingham are facing a severe bat problem. State representative Bob Katter said that point has probably reached where the law should be broken and preventive measures should be taken to tackle the menace. 

