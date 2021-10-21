Battered Syria's President Assad Pins Holds Talks With UAE Prince Amid Economy Failing

As Syria gradually emerges from a decade-long civil war, President Bashar al-Assad has been instrumental in strengthening relations and cooperation with its neighbours, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As a part of the development talks, on Wednesday, President Assad discussed bilateral ties with UAE crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan over a telephone call, the Associated Press reported quoting Emirates News Agency. The call came after the UAE Ministry of Economy on October 9 agreed to enhance economic ties and look for prospects in the war-torn country.

According to information from President Assad's office, as reported by AP, the leaders exchanged views on mutual relations and ways of beefing up development and engaging in expanding cooperation. They also addressed the ongoing regional and international affairs, President's office informed without disclosing further details. It is to be noted that the UAE has remained a strong ally of the Syrian opposition initially during the civil war, which has now been pushed to a corner after President Assad's troops gained control of most Syrian territories. In 2018, the UAE had also reopened its embassy in Damascus to counter non-Arab actors, however, relations between both nations still remained cold.

UAE agrees to enhance economic cooperation with Syria

In a major announcement, the UAE on October 10 agreed on future plans to enhance economic cooperation and explore new sections in the next stage with Syria, the Ministry of Economy said in a statement released on Twitter. The value of non-oil trade between both the countries was valued at around 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) in the first half of 2021, the ministry said. Earlier in October, the UAE Finance Minister Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum met his Syrian counterpart to discuss bilateral economic relations, UAE state-run WAM agency reported. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020.

Syrian Civil War

Syria now faces a harrowing humanitarian crisis and a failing economy as 80% of the population currently live under the poverty line. The civil unrest began in Syria after a mass uprising denounced Bashar al-Assad's governance in March 2011. The war killed over 3 lakh and displaced million, as per United Nations. Meanwhile, Assad last month had engaged in diplomatic talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan and both the countries have reopened major state borders between them.

