Beaver Spotted Carrying Carrots For Family, Netizens Dish Out Hilarious Jokes

Video of a beaver carrying carrots to feed his family has gone viral. The 36-second clip shows a beaver walking on a street on its back feet while holding carrots in his front hands. The video later reveals that he was carrying the vegetables for its family who were waiting at the other end. Watch it here:
家族のためにニンジンを運ぶ父フタバ。器用だ😃 pic.twitter.com/XJYebvrCWK— ちまちゃん (@nn930310) January 25, 2020
ニニちゃん、お父さんのために扉を開けてあげて pic.twitter.com/htejWyMj6w— ちまちゃん (@nn930310) January 25, 2020
The video has left netizens while many have lauded his tenacity, others took the opportunity to dish out hilarious memes and jokes. One user joked, 'Our posture as we walk at school with our heavy ass backpacks on and books in our hands' while another wrote that it was him bringing a handful of chips over to the couch.
Such a hardworking man— cinnamon boo (@notsofiacoppola) January 26, 2020
when you figure you won't need a cart cause you're just picking up a few things— Dope Tugging Knob (@LizardRumsfeld) January 28, 2020
Would you like to pay 10 cents for a bag?— Joe Biden Chuckles at Your Poor Person Debt (@lepcyrus) January 26, 2020
Beaver: no I'm good
going back to my bedroom after raiding the kitchen at 3am— void rat (@ohBoyimsad) January 27, 2020
Me carrying my laundry to the bedroom— B.M.J. (@bmjohnson21) January 28, 2020
