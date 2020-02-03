Union Budget
Beaver Spotted Carrying Carrots For Family, Netizens Dish Out Hilarious Jokes

Rest of the World News

Video of a beaver carrying carrots to feed his family has gone viral. The 36-second clip showed a beaver walking on a street while holding carrots.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Beaver

Video of a beaver carrying carrots to feed his family has gone viral. The 36-second clip shows a beaver walking on a street on its back feet while holding carrots in his front hands. The video later reveals that he was carrying the vegetables for its family who were waiting at the other end. Watch it here:

Netizens find it relatable

The video has left netizens while many have lauded his tenacity, others took the opportunity to dish out hilarious memes and jokes.  One user joked, 'Our posture as we walk at school with our heavy ass backpacks on and books in our hands' while another wrote that it was him bringing a handful of chips over to the couch. 

In another incident of an animal showed human behaviour features an Instagram fanatic Chimpanzee has taken over social media. 'Chimfluencer' as the internet fondly called the mammal, the Chimpanzee could be seen scrolling, swiping and savouring animal videos, from apes to snakes.  Showing off his social media skills, the Chimpanzee looked completely engrossed in the app, as he swapped from one video to another. 

Published:
