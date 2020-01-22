TikTok's Viral 'outlet Challenge' Involving Electric Socket, Penny Cause Fires

A new TikTok challenge dubbed as ‘The outlet challenge’ has taken the internet by storm. The social media challenge involves people to partially insert their phone chargers in an electric socket. They are then supposed to slide down a penny in the gap remaining between the charger and the socket. The challenge has resulted in not just sparks or electrical damage but electrocutions and fires too. It has even lead the Massachusetts firefighters to issue an alert.

Not a good idea

The social networking service is flooded with videos of people trying this challenge. Many users also shared videos of the damaged electric sockets. However, this is not the first time that TikTok users have come up with weird challenges. Have a look at some previously viral TikTok challenges here:

forced my friends to do a tiktok trend with me 😌 pic.twitter.com/XCJAz9cHWm — larri (@larrayxo) November 19, 2019

I tried doing that tik tok challenge and... pic.twitter.com/bJbnvyVcoJ — sega genesis coupe (@gena_sandoval) January 22, 2020

Haha.....we like this tik tok challenge too! pic.twitter.com/82IRodOqdL — Janelle (@Janellepm) January 21, 2020

Lmao idk why I tried to do this but it didn’t even turn out bad in the end 😂😂😂 #handgesture #tiktokchallenge pic.twitter.com/kMlluDn0BL — jwantsbtsinflorida2020 ⁷ (@janayahhayess_) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, joining the craze of TikTok, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone debuted on the social media app. The Chhapaak actor recently uploaded her first video on the app. In the video, Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agrawal are dancing. The video is gaining tremendous response online. Check out how Twitterati reacted to Deepika Padukone’s TikTok debut.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal having some masti in their new #TikTok video!❤ #DeepikaOnTikTok https://t.co/Lv34GR2jWc — Deepika Padukone FC #Chhapaak (@DeepikaPFC) January 4, 2020

