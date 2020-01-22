The Debate
TikTok's Viral 'outlet Challenge' Involving Electric Socket, Penny Cause Fires

Rest of the World News

New TikTok challenge dubbed as ‘The outlet challenge’  has taken the internet by storm. The social media challenge has caused many fires and electrocutions

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
challenge

A new TikTok challenge dubbed as ‘The outlet challenge’  has taken the internet by storm. The social media challenge involves people to partially insert their phone chargers in an electric socket. They are then supposed to slide down a penny in the gap remaining between the charger and the socket. The challenge has resulted in not just sparks or electrical damage but electrocutions and fires too. It has even lead the Massachusetts firefighters to issue an alert.

Not a good idea

The social networking service is flooded with videos of people trying this challenge. Many users also shared videos of the damaged electric sockets. However, this is not the first time that TikTok users have come up with weird challenges. Have a look at some previously viral TikTok challenges here:

Read: Deepika Padukone Dances With Laxmi Agrawal Marking Her Tik Tok Debut | WATCH

Read: Parineeti Chopra Trolls Nick Jonas' Tik Tok Video, Lauds His 'confidence'

Meanwhile, joining the craze of TikTok, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone debuted on the social media app. The Chhapaak actor recently uploaded her first video on the app. In the video, Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agrawal are dancing. The video is gaining tremendous response online. Check out how Twitterati reacted to Deepika Padukone’s TikTok debut.

Read: Aashika Bhatia's Best Tik Tok Videos That Broke The Internet And Drove Fans Crazy

Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Kartik To Leave Vedika?
 

