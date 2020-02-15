Coronavirus: Beijing Imposes 14-day Self Quarantine Rule For Returning Residents

With China reeling from the Coronavirus outbreak, people coming back to the capital city of Beijing from overseas holidays on February 14, were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. According to reports, the decision was handed out in order to curb the spread of the virus. The current death toll in coronavirus related cases stands at 1,522 and the number of confirmed cases has increased to 66,864.

Failing to comply with quarantine period will result in punishment

According to reports, people who fail to follow the 14-day self-quarantine period will be subject to punishment. However, it was not clear how the punishment would be imposed or whether the quarantine order will be restricted to only Chinese nationals or foreigners coming to Beijing.

According to reports, a group working to curb the virus outbreak in Beijing stated that all the Beijing residents returning to the city will have to stay within the confinement of their homes or be a part of group observation for a period of 14 days. Stringent quarantine measures were implemented in other areas as well. According to reports, the city of Honghu in Hubei province started a lock-down from February 14. Officials in Hubei province reported 2,420 Coronavirus related cases and 139 reported deaths on February 14.

China's foreign minister, State Councillor Wang Yi said that the country had taken proper measures to tackle the global epidemic and many of their measures were beyond international health regulations and WHO recommendations, reports stated.

China's President, Xi Jinping warned government officials that the attempts to curb the outbreak has threatened the economy. Many restaurants or shops in Shanghai and Beijing remain closed due to complete lockdown. The report further said that the Chinese economy's slowdown could be stopped if the viral outbreak is contained. The Chinese carmakers' association stated that car sales in China were likely to witness a slump of more than 10% in the first half of 2020 due to the global epidemic.

World leaders talk about their preparatory measures

The World Health Organization, on Thursday morning, February 13 shared a video of the representatives of the multiple countries talking about their preparation and work towards Coronavirus awareness and control. The representatives from the country like Brazil, Nigeria, Haiti, Iraq and Finland spoke to the WHO and shared the measures adopted in the wake of the outbreak

Around the 🌎🌍🌏 countries are preparing and responding to #COVID19.



Watch this video and follow the thread below for just a few examples 👇 pic.twitter.com/wOlXciP8uS — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 12, 2020

