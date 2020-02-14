MWC Barcelona 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Mobile World Congress will no longer take place in 2020 as the GSMA (the organization behind MWC) has announced that it is officially cancelling the world’s biggest phone show. After coronavirus threatened to throw MWC Barcelona into chaos, the organisers decided to cancel the big event. This came after more than a week of exhibitors and major brands started to pull out of the MWC.

Also Read | Coronavirus: China's Death Toll Touches 1,355, Total Infection Cases Soar Beyond 60,000

GSMA statement on MWC Barcelona 2020 cancellation

GSMA CEO John Hoffman released a statement saying that the coronavirus outbreak has made it impossible to hold the event. In the statement, Hoffman announced that the GSMA has cancelled the MWC Barcelona 2020 event due to the global concern around the coronavirus outbreak. Showing due regard to the safety and healthy environment in Barcelona and the country hosting the event, he also cited that travel concern and other circumstances would make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

He added that the Host City Parties respect and understand the decision. Hoffman further added that the GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to work together in unison and will continue their support for each other for MWC Barcelona, which will take place in 2021 and also for future editions. He also expressed their sympathies during this difficult time for those affected in China, and all around the world.

Also Read | Odion Ighalo Banned From Man United Training Due To Fear Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Companies that pulled out of MWC 2020 over coronavirus

Before MWC Barcelona had to be cancelled, dozens of big players had already announced that they would not be participating in this year’s show. LG was the first brand to announce that it wouldn’t be a part of this year’s trade show, citing safety concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Soon after, brands like Amazon, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Facebook, HMD, Intel, Nokia, NTT Docomo, Nvidia, Sony, and Sprint, amongst others, followed suit.

MWC Barcelona generally attracts around 100,000 attendees from over 200 countries all around the world. This year’s MWC event was set to take place in February between February 24 and 27.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Mobile World Congress In Spain Cancelled Amid Fears Of Outbreak

Also Read | Jaishankar Responds As 2 Indians Test Positive For Coronavirus On 'Diamond Princess' Ship

Image credits: Instagram | GSMA