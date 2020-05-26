China Declares War On 'problematic Maps'; Targets Taiwan Amid Larger Aggressive Posturing

Amid tensions with Taiwan, China in a bid to muzzle the country has launched a 'crackdown campaign' on 'problematic maps' that represent Taiwan as a separate country. "Thirteen Beijing municipal departments, including the Beijing cyberspace administration, will launch the 2020 annual campaigns inspecting problematic maps, demanding that map compilation companies, map publishers and map users as well as online map service providers self-examine and rectify," said the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources.

These departments will investigate maps that 'incorrectly' portray China's territory and 'threaten' its national security and interests. If found problematic, relevant people or publishers will face criminal punishment.

According to the Chinese Government, "Problematic" maps refer to those that do not portray China's territory correctly, covering the inclusion of the island of Taiwan, the national boundary lines on Taiwan Island, clear delineation of the Diaoyu Island and islands in the South China Sea. Last year, over 30,000 world maps were destroyed by Chinese customs authorities which referred to Taiwan as a country and 'incorrectly' depicted the Sino-Indian border.

Read: Taiwan's President Assures Hong Kong Of 'necessary Support' As Protests Worsen

Read: China Will Encourage People Of Taiwan To Promote 'reunification', Says Chinese Premier

Taiwan Against 'One Country, Two Systems'

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has stood her ground firmly stating that while her government is willing to engage in dialogue with China it will not accept China’s "one country, two systems". She added that the administration will continue to handle cross-strait affairs according to the Constitution of Taiwan and the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

Amid tensions with Taiwan, China has also come under fire for its brutal use of force on the protesting citizens of Hong Kong. Over 200 politicians from across the world have written a letter condemning China's proposed national security laws for Hong Kong. The letter has been signed by 17 members of the US Congress as well.

As protests in Hong Kong worsen, Taiwan’s president has stated that her country would provide Hong Kong with “necessary assistance”. In recent years, Taiwan has become a refuge centre for growing pro-democracy protesters fleeing Hong Kong. Hundreds of people took to streets after China proposed a bill aimed at forbidding secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism.

Read: Taiwan Warns Of Revoking Hong Kong's Special Status Over China's Proposed Law

Read: More Heat On China; 200 Global Netas Pen Letter Panning Beijing's Proposed Hong Kong Laws