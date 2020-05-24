More Heat On China; 200 Global Netas Pen Letter Panning Beijing's Proposed Hong Kong Laws

Over 200 politicians from across the world have written a letter condemning China's proposed national security laws for Hong Kong. The letter has been signed by 17 members of the US Congress as well.

Leaders condemn China's move

"If the international community cannot trust Beijing to keep its word when it comes to Hong Kong, people will be reluctant to take its word on other matters," the signatories wrote.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that the law proposed by China would “clearly undermine” the principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ under which the former British colony comes under Chinese rule.

The statement read, “We are deeply concerned at proposals for introducing legislation related to national security in Hong Kong.”

“Making such a law on Hong Kong’s behalf without the direct participation of its people, legislature or judiciary would clearly undermine the principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems’, under which Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy,” it added.

The proposed Hong Kong security law will authorize the NPC to change the territory’s Basic Law, or mini-constitution, to require its government to “prevent, stop and punish acts endangering national security,” according to Wang Chen, a deputy chairman of the Congress’s Standing Committee.

Friday’s move appears to have been prompted by anti-government protests in Hong Kong that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and have expanded to cover other grievances and demands for more democracy. A similar measure was withdrawn from Hong Kong’s legislature in 2003 following massive public protests.

Wang said Beijing had to take action because activities in Hong Kong “threatened national security,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Wang blamed the territory’s failure to enact such measures on “sabotage and obstruction” by “external hostile forces” and people “trying to sow trouble in Hong Kong.”

'Highly necessary' legislation

According to the Chinese diplomat, Hong Kong can not be separated from China and “in light of new circumstances and need” the NPC has to exercise its power in the constitution for the new proposal which is “highly necessary”. The announcement was made after Chinese officials and delegates from Hong Kong met with the NPC. Since the former British colony came under China's rule in 1997, the move of sidelining Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous nature has been long under consideration and was last introduced in 2003.

However, the Chinese ceremonial parliament would consider the law in a hastened manner that could bypass Hong Kong's legislature, this week due to the anti-government protests in the city. In 2003, the same legislation was proposed under Article 23 of the Basic Law of mini-constitution in Hong Kong that fueled demonstrations. Zhang has even said that “new situation and demands” require new measures and calls for “necessary” action on the national level.