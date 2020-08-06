Beirut explosion: French President visits Lebanon, calls for international assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently on a visit to the explosion hit Lebanon, expressed a desire to coordinate international assistance to the country. During his visit, which would reportedly last only a few hours, the French leader is scheduled to meet Lebanon’s top officials and also conduct a survey of the explosion site. His visit comes just two days after a massive explosion killed over 100 and injured 5000 people in the Lebanese Capital.

Speaking to international media reporters, Macron said that he wanted to “organize European cooperation and more broadly, international cooperation” to aid the country. In addition, he also said that a crisis hit Lebanon would continue to “sink” unless its leaders carry out reforms.

Lebanon is a former French Protectorate which became independent in 1920. Both countries still enjoy close economic and political ties. Immediately after the tragedy struck, the French leader took to Twitter to express his “brotherly solidarity” with Lebanese residents.

Writing that “France had always stood by Lebanon”, he announced ‘french aid’ was being transferred to the Mediterranean nation. Elaborating further he said the country was deploying “civil security detachment” along with several tonnes of medical equipment and Emergency doctors in Beirut.

Beirut explosion

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

This is devastating. Lebanon was already spiralling, in the midst of a political and currency crisis with accelerating COVID-19 cases. People were going hungry - and that's the city's largest grain elevator right there. pic.twitter.com/HiGPBhLGVh — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

However, he said that he would not like to ‘pre-empt the investigation.’ Calling it a catastrophe, he demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible. President Michel Aoun also condemned the “unacceptable” storage of the dangerous material, declaring a three day mourning period in the country. In addition, he has also announced a release of 100 billion Lira of emergency funds to tackle the devastation. In the aftermath of the explosion, Country’s Defense Council has said that those responsible would be face maximum punishment.

Image credits: AP/Hussein Malla