Beirut Explosion: UN Chief Expresses 'deepest Condolences' To Victims' Families

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut in an official statement issued by UN spokesperson on August 5. He wished a “speedy recovery to the injured”, including the United Nations personnel reported injured in the blasts. “The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident,” Guterres said.

Secretary-General @antonioguterres expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today: https://t.co/gXDSnpKwSo — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) August 4, 2020

On August 4, two large intense explosions shook the Lebanese capital Beirut, killing at least 50 people and injuring over 2,500. The blasts were reported to hit Port of Beirut at 6:10 p.m. local time, causing massive destruction to the infrastructure and several casualties. One of the UNIFIL ships of the Maritime Task Force docked at the port was wrecked, leaving several UNIFIL naval peacekeepers injured, UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement. UNIFIL added, it is transporting the injured peacekeepers to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment and currently assessing the situation, including the scale of the impact on UNIFIL personnel.

Due to the explosion that rocked #Beirut Port today, one of our Maritime Task Force ships was damaged, leaving some naval peacekeepers injured. #UNIFIL is assessing the situation & stands ready to provide assistance & support to the Lebanese Government.

ℹ️ https://t.co/8msy8IHJ3n — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) August 4, 2020

We are with the people and the Government of Lebanon during this difficult time and stand ready to help and provide any assistance and support—UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Del Col said in a statement.

President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the Beirut blast victims. “Muhammad-Bande would like to reiterate his solidarity with Lebanon during this time,” said the Assembly President’s Spokesperson in a separate statement. Further, the United Nations said in a statement that it is “actively assisting” in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut which sent shockwaves across the bustling city of Beirut, bursting out windows and shaking buildings.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time and is actively assisting in the response to this incident— Mr. Guterres said in a statement.

Read: Beirut Explosion: Death Toll Crosses 100, Over 4000 Injured, Says Lebanon Red Cross

Read: Lebanese Survey Devastation After Massive Beirut Explosion

2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate 'exploded'

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab earlier said in a news conference that 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at a warehouse near the Beirut port exploded due to fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown. While the tragedy was declared as a 'major national disaster' in Lebanon, Lebanese PM vowed to punish the perpetrators, saying, those behind the blasts will “pay the price”. The death toll has crossed 100 so far, according to reports.

.@UN 'actively assisting' in the response to the massive explosions that ripped through Beirut's port, reportedly leaving dozens dead and thousands wounded, among them some UN naval peacekeepers. https://t.co/WjR9U31LWH — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) August 5, 2020

Read: Beirut Explosion: Donald Trump Says 'terrible Attack' Caused By 'bomb Of Some Kind'

Read: Beirut Explosion: Lebanese Officials Raise Concern With US After Trump's 'attack' Claim